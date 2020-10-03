Here is a recipe for a simple American cheese sauce. It’s quick (cooked in about fifteen minutes), easy, and is made with common ingredients.
2/3 cups American cheese, shredded
2/3 cups heavy cream
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon herbs d’Provence
1/2 teaspoon paprika (smoked is best)
Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, then add the cream and bring it to a low simmer. Stir in the cheese until it is melted, then add the seasonings. Keep stirring until everything is well incorporated. Remove from the heat when ready. Any excess can be refrigerated for about ten days.
Pour this cheese sauce over cooked vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, etc., try it on scrambled eggs, or mixed with pasta or rice. It’s also good on a meat or fish loaf, or even as a salad dressing if served cold. This sauce could also make a good cheese soup when thinned with milk. Be imaginative!