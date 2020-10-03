Here is a recipe for a simple American cheese sauce. It’s quick (cooked in about fifteen minutes), easy, and is made with common ingredients.

2/3 cups American cheese, shredded

2/3 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon herbs d’Provence

1/2 teaspoon paprika (smoked is best)

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, then add the cream and bring it to a low simmer. Stir in the cheese until it is melted, then add the seasonings. Keep stirring until everything is well incorporated. Remove from the heat when ready. Any excess can be refrigerated for about ten days.

Pour this cheese sauce over cooked vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, etc., try it on scrambled eggs, or mixed with pasta or rice. It’s also good on a meat or fish loaf, or even as a salad dressing if served cold. This sauce could also make a good cheese soup when thinned with milk. Be imaginative!

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

