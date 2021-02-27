TODD HALE: Parallel parking to return to Cedar Avenue

The re-construction of Cedar Avenue downtown will begin in June of this year. The Streetscape Project will include a complete redoing of the street, sidewalks, and utilities from Rose Street to Broadway. The new plan is designed to enhance downtown Owatonna to make it more pedestrian friendly with new sidewalks, benches and lighting. Although early in the game, here’s a preview of what Cedar Ave. will look like. One major change that motorists will experience is that the plan calls for a return to parallel parking. The parking plan will result in the widening of the street and will also make it easier and safer for drivers to leave their parking slot and blend in with traffic.
As mentioned earlier, the project will begin in June, although preliminary soil borings are already taking place. It’s estimated that the project will take about a year to complete.
The project will include a full reconstruction of the street. The last time a similar construction took place was back in the early 80’s. Storm and sanitary sewer will undergo improvements and reconstruction. LED lighting will be installed and there will be designated areas for pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles. Signage will be offered that will direct visitors to downtown stores and to parking areas down side streets. During construction there will be access provided to all buildings.
Alleys will also undergo improvement. They will be open entirely for pedestrians, no vehicular traffic will be allowed. This is a city project. Store owners will be assessed $52.00 a square foot.
This summer you can look forward to some inconvenience when visiting stores in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Cedar Ave. Besides the Streetscape project, the beginning of the hotel project in the 200 block will also take place.
Key projects get approval at Council meeting
The new downtown apartment project (The Pearl) and new Owatonna High School projects both jumped the next hurdles in getting their projects to completion at the February 17 City Council meeting. For the apartments, a modification to the tax increment financing agreement was approved including $1.8M in improvements and $609,500 to reimburse the city for site purchases (houses and demolition). This project is also set to start in June in conjunction with the hotel project.
Did you know?
Owatonna is the only city in Minnesota with population over 20,000 without a Workforce Center. This past week, the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce, along with Wenger Corporation’s Jim Kingsley and Workforce Development’s Executive Director Jinny Rietmann testified to House Workforce and Business Development Finance & Policy about the need to fund a center in Owatonna. The Chamber also testified at the Senate Jobs and Economic Growth Finance & Policy also on funding for the workforce center.
The Quonset hut on North Cedar
Someone asked me if I knew the history of the Quonset hut located across the street from Lakeside Foods. The building is now owned by Festal Foods, headed by Chad Lange and is used for storage.
Back in 1998, I visited with Marcella Randall who filled me in on the history of the building. He and her husband, Harley, ran a restaurant named Randall’s Lunch in 1963-1964. They had purchased the restaurant from a man named Molle. Running the restaurant meant long hours for the Randalls. They opened at 5 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The restaurant was especially popular with employees of the Owatonna Canning Co. Homemade soups and pies made by Millie Baumgartner from Austin were known all over town. In 1964, the Randalls sold the restaurant to Leo Thompson and Harley went next door to run a service station with his brother Charles. He also was employed at Midwest Foods. Not sure how long Leo ran the restaurant.
Don’t want to deal with it!
Masks are like pants. If you’re not wearing any, then you are exposing others to something they’d rather not deal with!
Outstanding OHS senior Lane Veersteeg
There’s news about two Owatonna High School Seniors. Lane Versteeg shared his school experience during the COVID-19 pandemic with the state during Gov. Tim Walz’s recent press conference. He spoke after Gov. Walz announced a new process to get students back in the classroom. Versteeg said, “There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that my classmates and I would be walking the halls of our high school together this fall. As COVID became more and more real, my expected return to school grew farther and farther away. By last year September, I had all but given up on my senior year. I had accepted it as a loss.” While complimenting teachers for the hard work they put in to make distance and hybrid learning work, he noted that nothing could replace the memories with classmates and friends during high school. “I’m eager for the opportunity to share the walls of my high school with my classmates one last time. Although the end of my senior year may not be as traditional as I had hoped, I know that my grade will get to experience it in the most important way possible.”
Outstanding OHS junior Fardouza Farah
Fardouza Farah, an OHS junior has been selected as one of only two students to represent Minnesota as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) to be held online this year, March 14-17. Fardouza will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship to continue her educational development.
Fardouza is actively involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Speech, Mock Trials as well as other statewide advocacy groups and organizations.
It Depends!
Here’s a question. Do old men wear boxers or briefs? Depends!
Kathy Zeman named to Rice SWCD Board of Supervisors
The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District announced the appointment of OHS grad Kathy Zeman to the District’s Board of Supervisors. She is the first woman in the history of the district to serve as a district supervisor.
Kathy bought a farm in the Prairie Creek Watershed in northeastern Rice County in 2006. She is in the process of becoming a certified organic farmer. Last year she became certified by the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program.
How well I remember when Kathy was named Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the state fair. I don’t remember the year, but I remember the excitement of the residents of Owatonna. She was sponsored at the Steele County Free Fair by Duffy’s Super Fair. She was brought into town escorted by a police squad car with sirens whooping and red lights flashing. We did a live broadcast on KRFO when she arrived at Duffy’s. Junior Clark of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and city officials welcomed her. It was quite a night.
Joke of the week
Conjoined twins walk into a pub in Toronto and park themselves on a bar stool. One of them says to the bartender, “Don’t mind us we’re joined at the hip. I’m John, he’s Jim. Two Molson Canadian beers please.” The bartender, feeling slightly awkward, tries to make polite conversation while pouring the beers. “Been on a holiday, lads?” “Off to England next month,” says John. “We go to England every year, hire a car, and drive for miles, don’t we Jim?” Jim agrees. “Ah, England,” says the barkeep. “Wonderful country…the history, the beer, the culture…” “Nah, we don’t like that British junk,” says John. “Hamburgers and Molson’s beer, that’s us, eh Jim? And we can’t stand the English; they’re so arrogant and rude. Not civil and polite like us Canadians.” “So why keep going to England?” asks the bartender. “It’s the only chance Jim gets to drive!”