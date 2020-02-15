On Monday, February 17th, our nation celebrates Presidents Day. Originally the day was to celebrate Washington’s birthday and was even called Washington’s Day. Depending on which calendar was used, President George Washington was born on Feb. 11th, or on Feb 22nd. For many years Presidents Day was held on Feb. 22nd in honor of our first president.
Eventually, taking into account that President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday is Feb 12th, the holiday began to broaden in scope. Instead of Washington’s Day it began to be called President’s Day. In 1971 with the passage of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, Presidents Day was set as the third Monday in February.
As most if not all of us were taught, we as citizens of the United States hold the office of President in the highest esteem. Thus, we should pray for our president. In these divisive times, many, especially those who do not like President Donald Trump, have neglected or maybe even consciously chosen not to pray for our president. May I remind you that there have been other presidents who have held this highest office in our land who were also not liked.
If you like President Trump, by all means, pray for our president. If, on the other hand, you dislike President Trump, why would you not pray for him? Do you think that people cannot change? Do you think that God is not greater and more powerful than even our leaders? It occurs to me that Jesus had something to say about all of this in the Sermon on the Mount which we find in Matthew 6:43,44 “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,…”
If you truly dislike President Trump, earnestly pray diligently for him trusting that God is watching over him and all of us. As we remember all of our past presidents, Pray for Our President on Presidents Day!