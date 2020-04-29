COVID-19 is a virus spreading rapidly around the world. It started in the city of Wuhan, China’s seventh-largest city, at a local seafood/wild animal market in Dec. 2019. Within the past four months, the virus has spread to nearly every country. According to the Center for Disease Control as of now, the United States has the most recorded cases with a total of 395,011 cases and 12,754 deaths. As those numbers continue to rise, more and more actions to prevent the spread of the virus are being taken.
The virus spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. The best way to protect yourself from getting this virus is by washing your hands and social distancing. Officials recommend distancing yourself at least six feet from others. Senior Dalten Wincell said, “I’ve been staying inside and only seeing immediate family.”
“Stay at Home” mandate slows the spread of the virus
To protect the public’s health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order directing Minnesotans to stay at home and limit movements outside of their home beyond essential needs. This order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27.
Only citizens who work in critical sectors during this time are exempt from the stay at home order. In addition to that, Governor Walz and Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker have announced that all Minnesota public school districts and charter schools will implement a Distance Learning Period beginning on March 30, 2020, until May 4, 2020. These measures are all being taken to help ‘flatten the curve.’ Flattening the curve refers to community isolation measures that keep the daily number of disease cases at a manageable level for medical providers.
Impact on OHS
OHS principal Mr. Kory Kath is doing his part by limiting the number of staff needed on-site at the high school, making sure that many are working from home and then coming to the school only when necessary. All rooms where people work or the lobby where students come to get items are disinfected multiple times a day to prevent the spread. Mr. Kath is hosting many online meetings with staff and students so he can do them without person-to-person contact but still make a personal connection. Mr. Kath said, “My family is all staying at home at this time, and we are going out only to enjoy the outdoors while respecting everyone’s space and keeping a safe distance. All of this has been a huge change, but I know it is the right thing to do to keep my family safe and make sure we are flattening the curve to support the medical staff that needs us all to stay as healthy as possible.”
As this pandemic plays out, the more people who do their part, the fewer people will become infected. Make sure to practice social distancing and only leave the house for essential needs, as well as limiting social interactions outside of one’s family.