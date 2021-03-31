The Exchange Club of Owatonna has named Abigail Munns as the Student of the Month for March.
The Youth of the Month/Year Award recognizes hardworking high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership as well as provide an incentive for other youngsters to strive for equally high levels of achievement. This monthly program not only enhances career opportunities for those honored, it also promotes good citizenship, a desire for greater scholastic achievement, and the development of well-rounded personalities to other young adults in the community.
Abigail Munns is the daughter of Thomas and Rebecca Munns. Abby is actively involved in a number of school activities including orchestra, girls swim and dive, choir and girl’s hockey, as well as an athletic training student assistant throughout school. She enjoys volunteering with 4-H, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Feed My Starving Children. She currently works at the Owatonna Country Club as a lifeguard and plans to attend the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and major in exercise physiology with a pre-physical therapy track.