The Steele County Historical Society will begin offering guided tours at the Village of Yesteryear at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 1. Village tours are available Tuesday through Sunday, May 1 through Sept. 30. Tour admission is available at the front desk in the Steele County History Center. Adult tickets are $5 and children ages 6 to 17 are $3. Special group tours can also be arranged by calling the Steele County Historical Society at 507-451-1420.
Village of Yesteryear tours begin May 1
- Julian Hast
-
- Updated
- Comments
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.