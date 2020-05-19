Construction crews installed and activated a new pedestrian signal system on Oak Avenue at its intersection with School Street. The signal, installed as part of the ongoing Steele County improvement project on Oak Avenue, will improve pedestrian safety at the intersection.
The new pedestrian signal system has yellow pedestrian and bicycle warning signs, along with rapid rectangular flashing beacons. Before crossing the street, pedestrians should active the beacons by pushing a button. The beacons then alert motorists of the presence of a pedestrian or bicyclist crossing the street.
Per Minnesota statutes, the driver of a vehicle shall stop to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway. The driver must remain stopped until the pedestrian has passed the lane in which the vehicle is stopped.
Pedestrians are reminded, even with the beacons flashing, that they should be sure vehicles are stopping before moving into the path of the vehicles.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.