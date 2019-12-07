Who said a pizza has to be the main course? Why not a good pizza for dessert! Here is a simple ending to a regular pizza supper.

Pineapple cream cheese pizza

4-6 inch flour tortillas or pizza crusts

Butter to brush on the crusts

Sugar to sprinkle on the buttered crusts

1 package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 can crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup cheese, shredded (American of Jack)

Mix the cream cheese with the maple syrup. Place the tortillas i na 300 degree oven to partially bake and form. To form a crust, I use a 6 inch paper plate raised edges that will form a proper edge for the pizza filling.

Fill the cooled crust with the cream cheese and top with a covering of the pineapple. Then, top the pineapple with the shredded cheese.

Bake on a perforated pizza pan or pan with a cooling screen added. Bake for 10-12 minutes in a 400 degree oven.

Cool to eat. This dessert pizza is legal finger food and is also good hot.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments