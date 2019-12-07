Who said a pizza has to be the main course? Why not a good pizza for dessert! Here is a simple ending to a regular pizza supper.
Pineapple cream cheese pizza
4-6 inch flour tortillas or pizza crusts
Butter to brush on the crusts
Sugar to sprinkle on the buttered crusts
1 package cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 can crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup cheese, shredded (American of Jack)
Mix the cream cheese with the maple syrup. Place the tortillas i na 300 degree oven to partially bake and form. To form a crust, I use a 6 inch paper plate raised edges that will form a proper edge for the pizza filling.
Fill the cooled crust with the cream cheese and top with a covering of the pineapple. Then, top the pineapple with the shredded cheese.
Bake on a perforated pizza pan or pan with a cooling screen added. Bake for 10-12 minutes in a 400 degree oven.
Cool to eat. This dessert pizza is legal finger food and is also good hot.