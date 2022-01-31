The City of Owatonna Parks, Trails, Recreation and Facilities Department has begun a multi-year refresh at the Brooktree Golf Course. While the greens and outdoor spaces will remain mostly as they are with regular maintenance and upkeep, the interior of the Clubhouse is being updated. Food and beverage services are being reimagined to create a neighborhood hub for fun and the Clubhouse dining room will be available for private event rental.
“When the previous food and beverage provider elected to not renew our contract, we realized we have an opportunity to make changes to better serve the broader community,” said Jenna Tuma, Parks and Recreation Department Director.
Last Fall, Brooktree members were invited to attend listening sessions and participate in an online survey to provide feedback about how the course could be improved upon for its members as well as the community as a whole. Tuma continued, “We heard about opportunities to improve customer experience, provide a more welcoming facility and communicate more regularly.”
Rather than simply being a destination for golfers, Brooktree’s Clubhouse will welcome non-golfing patrons as food and beverage services and private event rental options are expanded upon. Clubhouse updates scheduled for completion when the course opens this spring include fresh paint, flooring, improved lighting and new outdoor furniture. “We anticipate neighbors in the area walking to the course to grab a bite to eat or enjoy a cold beverage on the patio with friends,” Tuma continued.
Brooktree was recently recognized by readers of Southern Minnesota Scene as #2 Best Golf Course destination. This city-owned golf course and clubhouse is nestled along the banks of Maple Creek near the entrance of picturesque Mineral Springs Park. From the greens, golfers can hear the calming sound of water flowing over smooth rocks in the creek bed, breathe in the fresh air of the lush surroundings and bask in the beautiful scenic landscape.
Another update for Brooktree is with its refreshed logo. The babbling brook and abundant trees that span the course provide a charming namesake. The updated logo reflects these experiences and portrays the high-quality course and Clubhouse.
Additional information regarding menus, space rental and other new features to be provided in the summer of 2022 will be available as planning evolves. Season passes for the summer of 2022 are available now by calling the new Brooktree number at 507.774.7100. Or stop by the Parks, Trails, Recreation & Facilities Department at City Hall. Be sure to follow the action at Brooktree on Facebook and by visiting brooktreegolfcourse.com. For additional information about parks, trails, recreation or other services provided by the City of Owatonna, please visit owatonna.gov or follow the City of Owatonna on Facebook.
The mission of the City of Owatonna’s Parks and Recreation Department is to enrich the quality of life for the community and visitors by providing a variety of green spaces, trails, facilities, programs and services to promote health, wellness, learning and having fun. The City of Owatonna is committed to providing a community where residents and businesses can thrive. Known for its strong community, education and business culture, Owatonna provides a high quality of life for its residents. Located in southeastern Minnesota, Owatonna is the county seat for Steele County and is home to several major employers.