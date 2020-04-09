FARIBAULT — Weichert Realtors-Heartland is proud to announce their 2019 Office Award Winners. The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units earned in 2019. These Weichert(r) affiliated agents earned their recognition from among associates in 40 states at the year's end.
Evan Knutson (President's Club)
Michelle Jasinski (President's Club)
David Campbell (President's Club)
Marissa Babcock (President's Club)
Lori Gustafson (Ambassador Club)
Sharon Kirk (Executive Club)
Nicholas Smith (Sales Achievement)
Noel Handberg (Sales Achievement)
Taviah Johnson (Sales Achievement)
"Our affiliates accomplished so much last year," said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. "We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable, dedicated and tireless realtors."