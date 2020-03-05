STEELE — March has the very bright planet Venus shining high in the western sky shortly after sunset all month long. In addition, look for the naked eye planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars low in the southeast morning sky.
Extremely bright Venus will be about half-way up in the western sky a half hour after sunset. Venus is an overwhelmingly bright light in the sky until it sets about four hours after the Sun. Venus has an 8-year cycle as it is viewed in the sky, since 8 Earth years are equivalent to 13 Venus years. The current year has Venus as high as it ever gets in the evening sky. During the last week of March, Venus is just below the miniature dipper shaped Pleiades Star Cluster.
In the southeast morning sky Saturn, Jupiter and reddish Mars begin March in a straight line rising from left to right. In early March the planets are about two fists apart (held at arms’ length). By mid-month, the three planets are only one fist apart with reddish Mars very near bright Jupiter. By the end of March reddish Mars has moved further to the left to place itself near Saturn.
Mars continues to brighten each month as it heads towards its close encounter with Earth in October. For a month this fall Mars will be brighter than Jupiter and will be a gorgeous sight with its reddish color.
March Sky Events
• March 8: Daylight Savings Time starts at 2 a.m.
• March 18: In the morning sky about 45 minutes before sunrise, the Moon, reddish Mars and bright Jupiter form a triangle. Saturn will be a fist (held at arms’ length) to the left of this trio.
• March 19: Spring begins at 10:50 p.m.
• March 20: In the morning sky, reddish Mars is less than one finger-width (held at arms’ length) below bright Jupiter.
• March 24: In the early evening sky, Venus is at the highest position it can reach in the sky.
• March 28: In the evening sky, the Moon, Venus and the orange star Aldebaran form a narrow triangle.
• March 31: In the morning sky, reddish Mars is less than one finger-width (held at arms’ length) below Saturn with bright Jupiter a fist to the right.
Come to the monthly club meeting of the Steele County Astronomical Society to learn more. The next regularly scheduled club meeting will be held on the first Thursday evening of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room of the Public Library. Free star charts will be provided.