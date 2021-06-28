Instead of moving, perhaps modifications to your home would make it more suitable for your retirement. The following list can help prepare your house so you can continue to live there safely and independently.
Provide for accessibility and safety
As we age, we often experience reduced strength, slower reaction time, sensory losses, and an impaired sense of balance.
- Remove potential barriers such as steps, narrow bathroom doors or make necessary adaptations.
- Establish all living areas on one floor and in four or fewer rooms. Put a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.
- Add ramps, lifts and curb cuts to replace steps where possible.
- Make the house fall-safe and burn-safe by removing hazards and by adding safety features.
Minimize the work
Simplify the work required to maintain your home, yard, and garden.
- Key criteria for adaptations include “no slip or trip and no bend, reach lift or climb.”
- Add or prepare for assist features such as grab bars, hand-held shower heads, remote control for television, automatic garage door opener, kitchen sink sprayer, electric can opener, etc.
- The kitchen may be the most important room to make ready. Lower the wall cabinets, add a self-cleaning oven, microwave, or portable broiler oven, provide a “sit-to-work” area and a rolling cart to carry things.
- Add easy-grip features such as single-lever faucets, lever door handles, D-shaped drawer and door pulls and touch-on or “clam-on” lamps.
- Make appliance controls, thermostats, lights switches and receptacles easier to see via color contrasts and brighter light.
- Remodel landscaping for a “light mow” and “light water” lawn. Establish perennial flowers and no-prune shrubbery.
- Buy an easy-start lawnmower.
Time to tune-up
Do a home maintenance tune-up.
- Paint-up and fix-up the whole house and yard while you can do it and afford it.
- Add home security and safety features.
- Buy new major appliances, labor-saving small appliances, and suitable furnishings. Replace old equipment that is in poor condition.
- Do an energy audit and add weather-stripping, caulking, storm windows and doors, more insulation for comfort and utility cost savings.
Transportation alternatives
Consider the following options for transportation.
- Walking, bicycling, or adult tricycling with a basket for shopping.
- Senior citizens’ vans or buses.
- Shoppers’ delivery services.
- Rides from family members, friends, or volunteer transportation.
- Public transportation.
- The cost of private taxi cabs.
In-home services
Check availability and cost of privately and publicly provided in-home services that could substitute for things that you may become unable to do.
- Meals, personal services, homemaker, home repairs, and health care aides.
- Personal emergency response system or “lifeline monitor.”
- Adult day care or respite services to give older caregivers a short break.
Financial considerations
Investigate home-equity conversion to ease a house-rich, cash-poor situation without moving. Also, research sale or leaseback plans, reverse mortgages, and special purpose loans.
The bottom line is, could you live here alone? If so, for how long and under what conditions?