Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford will host a Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m. on Monday, June 14. The church is located at 108 3rd St. SW, Medford. The church is physically impaired–accessible. Walk-ins are welcome. Blood is especially needed this time of year.
To schedule an appointment, interested parties can call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). Or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter sponsor code: Trinity Medford. Or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to download the Red Cross Blood Donor App and schedule an appointment using sponsor code: Trinity Medford.