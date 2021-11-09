Let’s Smile, Giggle, and Laugh together with comedians John DeBoer and Bryan Miller while raising funds to furnish dental rooms at Community Pathways.
This comedic event will be held at Torey’s Restaurant in their banquet room with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.
Door prizes will also be given away.
Social hour will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with the comedians to follow.
Tickets are available at Community Pathways in Owatonna or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-smile-giggle-and-laugh-comedy-night-2021-tickets-176773613637 for $30.
Don’t miss out on a great event for a great cause!