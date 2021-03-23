West Hills Social Commons is now open! Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Our programs for Monday, March 29 include sewing at 8:30 a.m., weight training at 9 a.m., Chicago at 11 a.m. and Bunco at 1:30 p.m.
Programs for Wednesday, March 31 include weight training at 9 a.m. and players choice at 1:30 p.m.
Programs for Friday, April 2 include weight training at 9 a.m., Yahtzee at 11 a.m., and Bingo at 1:30 p.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers, Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of every month at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books. The reading schedule is as follow:
• “Moveable Feast” by Ernest Hemingway April 19.
• “Tamarack County” by William Kent Krueger May 15.
• “The Icecutter’s Daughter” by Tracie Peterson June 21.
• “The Secret of Pembooke Park” By Julia Klassen July 19.
• “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate Aug. 16.
• “This Tender Land” by Will Kent Krueger Sept. 20.
• “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens Oct. 18.
• “The Winter Sister” by Megan Collins Nov. 15.
• “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham Dec. 20
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through Sept. 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
AARP tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person Taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes please visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or by calling 507-218-2065
Senior Volunteer of the Year
Nomination Forms are now available for the 2021 Steele County Citizen Volunteer of the year. The award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club in Cooperation with the Steele County Free Fair. The award recognizes outstanding male and female senior citizens who have contributed time and talent to benefit their community. A Steele County male and female senior citizen aged 70 and over will be selected and honored on Senior day (Aug. 19) at the Steele County Free Fair. Nomination forms are available at West Hills Social Commons, The Steele County Free Fair Office, and the Steele County Free Fair and the city of Owatonna ebsites. Deadline for nominations is May 1, 2021
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights
Monday, March 15
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jerry Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Denny Johnson 170 (+30)
Game 2: Myland Vroman 202 (+38);
Jim Harlicker 176 (+30)
Game 3: Sharon Hassing 170 (+31)
Series High Pins Over Average:
Myland Vroman 526 (+34)
Triplicate Score: Judy Drevlow (3 X 150)
Split conversions: Marty Speikers (2-5-7);
Sharon Hassing (5-10; 3-10)
Friday, March 19
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Rod Fletcher
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Reuben Ebeling 204 (+35)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 258 (+66);
Mike Dettmer 230 (+41)
Game 3: Willie Peterson 192 (+41);
Jerry Drevlow 234 (+36); Chuck Newgard 190 (+32)
Series High Pins Over Average:
Rod Fletcher 667 (+91/no open frames in series)
Split Conversions: Mike Dettmer (4-7-9); Willie Peterson (5-6)
Delores Boyer (2-5-7); Reuben Ebeling (3-10 twice)