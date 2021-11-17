ROSEVILLE, MN—Today, Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller sent a letter to Minnesota families with school-age children, thanking them for supporting students and schools throughout the pandemic. The letter also highlights how families can continue supporting their school communities by wearing a mask to school, getting vaccinated, participating in regular COVID-19 testing and practicing other important measures such as physical distancing and hand washing. The Minnesota Department of Education has received many questions on these topics and this letter is an effort to be transparent and clear with Minnesota families about the recommendations and resources that have been made available to schools.
As cases continue to rise in Minnesota, Commissioner Mueller reminds families that we must work together to keep our students safely learning in their classrooms.
“In March of 2020, no one could have predicted that COVID-19 and the Delta variant would still be affecting classrooms across Minnesota as the 2021-22 school year began,” wrote Commissioner Mueller in the letter. “We have learned a lot since the beginning of the pandemic, and our priorities remain the same: first, maintaining the safety, health and wellness of our students, staff and families; and second, ensuring students can stay in their classrooms for safe in-person learning.”
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and the president of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Sheldon Berkowitz, also sent a letter and a frequently asked questions document to school leaders and school board chairs to emphasize the importance of following the state’s Best Practice Recommendations for COVID-19 Prevention in Schools.