Happy Tails Pet Store to bring fish and reptile expo to southern Minnesota Jessica Smoll Feb 8, 2022 Happy Tails Pet Store will hold a fish and reptile expo from 10:15 a.m.-6: 15 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 and from 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Sunday March 6 at the Medford Outlet Center.There will be freshwater and saltwater fish, coral, reptiles and various types of feeders for sale. Admission is $5 for anyone over the age of 7 and free for under 7. Anyone interested in a vendors table should contact Happy Tails at 507-451-1458 for more information.