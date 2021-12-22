On December 21, the graves in the children’s cemetery of the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum in Owatonna were illuminated by the glow of blue votives placed on each headstone in memory of those buried there.
Marie and Mike Miskovich, along with their neighbor Shirley Clane, from Roseville, Minnesota visited the orphanage museum earlier this year and, struck by the number of small graves, decided that they needed to do something to honor the children buried there.
“[S]ome of them have never had something left on their grave,” Miskovich said. “The big sign in front of the cemetery saying they lacked love in their lives spoke to our hearts, and we knew we had to do something to recognize and remember these children.”
Miskovich and Clane then decided they wanted to make a monetary donation to the museum so that they could do something special for the holiday season.
The Owatonna High School graduating class of 1971 donated several blue votives from their 50th reunion to the cause, and Anne Peterson, museum director at the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum, was able to use dollars donated from Miskovich and Clane to purchase additional blue votives to ensure that each grave in the cemetery had a light shining on it.
In November, Miskovich and her husband quietly returned to the cemetery to place Christmas themed stickers on each of the children’s graves before they began their winter in Florida.
This one random trip to Owatonna from Roseville sparked a random act of kindness that led to the introduction of a hopefully annual tradition of celebrating and remembering the children who are buried in the orphanage cemetery.
The cemetery is located on Florence Avenue, near the western edge of the West Hills campus.