OHS DECA students compete at districts

(Photo courtesy of OHS DECA)

Fifty-two Owatonna DECA members participated in the District 1 competition held virtually from Jan. 6-13. The following qualified for the Minnesota DECA Virtual State Career Development Conference on March 7-9. Students placing in the top four at state will qualify for the national conference originally scheduled for Anaheim, California, but will be held virtually this year as well.

First-place winners

Avery McManimon - Apparel and Accessories Marketing Role Play Section A

Madeline Wilker - Apparel and Accessories Marketing Role Play Section B

Alex Huemoeller - Business Services Marketing Role Play

Jacob Meiners and Ashton Jensen - Buying and Merchandising Team Role Play

Kiara Gentz and Lileigh Nguyen - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play

Connor Ginskey - Food Marketing Role Play

Lexi Ringhofer and Sabella Maas - Hospitality and Tourism Team Role Play

Claire Heyne - Hotel and Lodging Role Play

Audrey Simon and Hillary Haarstad - Integrated Marketing Campaign - Product,

Audrey Simon - Marketing Communication Role Play, Jonny Club - Principles Finance,

Jonny Wall - Sports and Entertainment Role Play, Preston Meier - Start-Up Business Play

Second-place

Hillary Haarstad - Apparel and Accessories Role Play

Preston Meier and Sam Pfieffer - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play

Marlee Dutton and Moriah Noelder - Marketing Management Team Role Play

Haley Meiners - Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Lane Versteeg - Quick Serve Restaurant Role Play

Lexi Ringhofer - Restaurant and Food Service Management Role Play

Jacob Meiners - Retail Merchandising Role Play

Jonny Wall and Lane Versteeg - Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play

Third-place

Audrey Simon and Maria Mollenhauer - Buying and Merchandising Team Role Play

Ashton Jensen - Business Services Marketin

Evan Dushek and Drew Randall - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play

Cael Dowling and Luke Wottreng - Financial Services Team Role Play

Sydney Hall and Haley Meiners - Hospitality and Tourism Team Role Play

Olivia Shaw - Hotel and Lodging, Lexi Ringhofer - Innovation Plan

Aubri Werk and Ava Schawuweker - Marketing Management Team Role Play

Aubri Werk - Principles of Business Management and Admin

Asad Ali - Principles of Finance, Derek Klecker - Principles of Marketing Section A

Jack Sande - Professional Selling, Jenna Spatenka - Restaurant and Food Service Marketing Role Play

Ibra Roble - Retail Merchandising Role Play

Leone Jacobson - Sports and Entertainment Marketing Role Play

Claire Heyne and Olivia Shaw - Travel and Tourism Team Role Play

Others qualifying for state in their events: Janessa Moore, Greta Korbel, Lauren Thamert, Madison Jeno, Becca Nielsen, Kennedy Wilker, Sydney Hunst, Ezra Oien, Sarah Snitker, Taylor Radsek, Mariah Cuellar, Logan Norrid, Evan Buck, Damian Boubin

DECA is a group of marketing students who are working on their leadership, marketing, and entrepreneurial skills. The Owatonna Chapter has 52 members in grades 9-12. The events at the conference involve role plays, presentations, interviewing, and entrepreneurship and marketing ideas. Many members of the community also participated at the event as judges.

Load comments