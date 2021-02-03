OHS DECA students compete at districts

Fifty-two Owatonna DECA members participated in the District 1 competition held virtually from Jan. 6-13. The following qualified for the Minnesota DECA Virtual State Career Development Conference on March 7-9. Students placing in the top four at state will qualify for the national conference originally scheduled for Anaheim, California, but will be held virtually this year as well.
First-place winners
Avery McManimon - Apparel and Accessories Marketing Role Play Section A
Madeline Wilker - Apparel and Accessories Marketing Role Play Section B
Alex Huemoeller - Business Services Marketing Role Play
Jacob Meiners and Ashton Jensen - Buying and Merchandising Team Role Play
Kiara Gentz and Lileigh Nguyen - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play
Connor Ginskey - Food Marketing Role Play
Lexi Ringhofer and Sabella Maas - Hospitality and Tourism Team Role Play
Claire Heyne - Hotel and Lodging Role Play
Audrey Simon and Hillary Haarstad - Integrated Marketing Campaign - Product,
Audrey Simon - Marketing Communication Role Play, Jonny Club - Principles Finance,
Jonny Wall - Sports and Entertainment Role Play, Preston Meier - Start-Up Business Play
Second-place
Hillary Haarstad - Apparel and Accessories Role Play
Preston Meier and Sam Pfieffer - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play
Marlee Dutton and Moriah Noelder - Marketing Management Team Role Play
Haley Meiners - Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Lane Versteeg - Quick Serve Restaurant Role Play
Lexi Ringhofer - Restaurant and Food Service Management Role Play
Jacob Meiners - Retail Merchandising Role Play
Jonny Wall and Lane Versteeg - Sports and Entertainment Team Role Play
Third-place
Audrey Simon and Maria Mollenhauer - Buying and Merchandising Team Role Play
Ashton Jensen - Business Services Marketin
Evan Dushek and Drew Randall - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play
Cael Dowling and Luke Wottreng - Financial Services Team Role Play
Sydney Hall and Haley Meiners - Hospitality and Tourism Team Role Play
Olivia Shaw - Hotel and Lodging, Lexi Ringhofer - Innovation Plan
Aubri Werk and Ava Schawuweker - Marketing Management Team Role Play
Aubri Werk - Principles of Business Management and Admin
Asad Ali - Principles of Finance, Derek Klecker - Principles of Marketing Section A
Jack Sande - Professional Selling, Jenna Spatenka - Restaurant and Food Service Marketing Role Play
Ibra Roble - Retail Merchandising Role Play
Leone Jacobson - Sports and Entertainment Marketing Role Play
Claire Heyne and Olivia Shaw - Travel and Tourism Team Role Play
Others qualifying for state in their events: Janessa Moore, Greta Korbel, Lauren Thamert, Madison Jeno, Becca Nielsen, Kennedy Wilker, Sydney Hunst, Ezra Oien, Sarah Snitker, Taylor Radsek, Mariah Cuellar, Logan Norrid, Evan Buck, Damian Boubin
DECA is a group of marketing students who are working on their leadership, marketing, and entrepreneurial skills. The Owatonna Chapter has 52 members in grades 9-12. The events at the conference involve role plays, presentations, interviewing, and entrepreneurship and marketing ideas. Many members of the community also participated at the event as judges.