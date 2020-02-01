I drove by the Owatonna airport the other day and saw two large business jets parked on the tarmac. I thought to myself, “What a lot of changes have taken place at the airport since I came to town.”
I went by the exact building that housed the Hickory House restaurant, run by Clarence Warwick”. The restaurant featured charbroiled steaks and sea food. Clarence did the cooking along with the help of former Mayor Wayne Klinkhammer. For many years we held our radio station Christmas parties at the Hickory House. Klinkhammer worked behind the grill on weekends. I don’t remember whether or not there were actual waitresses at the restaurant. Clarence might have done those duties himself. I can still see Clarence standing behind the grill preparing our meals. Klinkhammer once told me, “The biggest challenge was fixing the steaks the way the customer ordered and having them all done at the same time.”
When the Hickory House closed, part of the building housed the Degner Travel Service. Jan Utoft of Owatonna worked for many years for Glenn and Billie Degner. She was originally a receptionist at Jostens and handled all the airline tickets for Jostens personnel. Glenn knew that Jan had the knowledge of travel and eventually hired her to work for him.
Degner ran the travel agency for many years from that airport location. He arranged the first few Caribbean cruises that Mary and I hosted through our radio station. He also arranged Canadian fishing trips that I hosted. He chartered an airplane which landed at Owatonna to pick us up. As I recall it was a DC 3 in which we flew the entire night to reach our fishing destination. I remember that our first trip was to Reindeer Lake. We landed on a dirt strip on an island and were transported to the lodge by boat.
Degner eventually sold his travel agency to Tom Walsh who re-named it Northstar Travel. Jan worked for Tom for a few years and then left to raise a family. She returned to the travel business and worked for Dale Torgerson who had opened a second travel agency in town. She eventually left Torgerson’s travel agency and went to work for Sandy Fjelstad, Sally Hursh, Sharon Schleich and Laurie Johnson to open Cedar Travel.
Back to the airport. Did you know that at one time Braniff Airlines stopped in Owatonna on their route to and from Minneapolis/St. Paul? There wasn’t a lot of passenger traffic here and the stop didn’t survive for long.
Tom Walsh, one of the founders of the Owatonna airport, flew for Jostens which housed their Lear jet here in Owatonna. He also had his own charter service based in Owatonna.
A unique landing
I’ve written this story before, but as long as we’re talking about early days at our airport, it’s worth telling again. The year was 1947 when Owatonna’s Malcolm McCrady, a brother to Norbert McCrady, took it upon himself to fly a B-25 bomber to his home town of Owatonna and land it at the Owatonna airport. Malcolm was the Flight Sgt. on the Billy Mitchell converted bomber based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Malcom was an alcoholic but had been “on the wagon” for the better part of a year. He had been instructed to taxi the plane and re-fuel it for the next mission. On board the plane was a handsome leather case containing three pints of assorted liquor which was a gift received by all of the plane’s crew. McCrady had been recruited for pilot training by the Air Force back in 1938 while attending the National Youth Administration School in Shakopee, Minn. Due to color blindness he had not been allowed to complete the pilot training course.
McCrady had always wanted to fly and on that day while sitting in the fuel line, he decided to sample the booze which was lying next to him in the cockpit. One sample led to another and the next thing he knew, he had pulled out of the fuel line, taxied to the runway and was skyborne headed to his home town of Owatonna.
He made it safely on a wing and a prayer with a road map and pocket compass to guide him. Time, along with the realization of what he had done, sobered him up by the time he crossed into southern Minnesota and toward Owatonna. His first pass over his home town attracted lots of onlookers, but it was obvious he would have to delay his landing until small craft were out of the way at sundown. (One of those small airplanes was being flown by Owatonna’s Buzz Kaplan.) After a significant delay, the runway was clear and Malcom brought the multi-ton bomber in for a landing without incident. Climbing down from the airplane, he threw his barracks bag over his shoulder and headed for the office of airport manager Glenn Degner who was working in his office. Apparently Degner didn’t immediately recognize him and offered little assistance. So, McCrady set off on foot and walked to Bailey’s Service Station (which now is Grace’s Mexican restaurant). From there, he called his brother Norbert who drove out to Bailey’s and picked him up and brought him to his mother’s home in the Belmont Addition on Beech Street.
Malcolm indicated he was going to head to Canada to escape prosecution. Norbert argued against it and suggested calling Steele County Sheriff Don Christenson asking him to come out and offer counsel in the matter. Christenson did just that and after he made his points as to the futility of going to Canada, he left Malcom to his own decision. After thinking it over for some time, Malcolm notified authorities of the whereabouts of the plane. Amazingly, nearly seven hours after McCrady taken the plane it had not yet been discovered as missing at Wright-Patterson Air Base. Within 90 minutes after McCrady called authorities, military police were in Owatonna to take him into custody. He served two and a half years in Leavenworth Prison Military Discipline Barracks and received a dishonorable discharge.
His brother, Norbert, once told me, “I never thought he deserved that dishonorable discharge. He was as loyal to his country as anyone I knew. He had 40 mechanics working for him during WW II. Several times he asked to be transferred to a combat zone but was told he was too important where he was.”
McCrady overcame his drinking problem and eventually moved back to Owatonna. He and his wife, Dorothy, lived in Skyline Gardens. The story of his flight to Owatonna made headlines nationwide. A plane that usually had a five-man crew was flown several hundred miles by one man who landed it on an airstrip not designed to accommodate a plane that size. When the plane flew over Owatonna, half the town’s citizens raced to the airport to see what was happening.
Malcom’s story made headlines in the Daily People’s Press. A full copy of the front-page article along with photos is framed and hanging on a wall in the airport lounge at Degner Field.
Flying lessons
In 1963, Glenn Degner offered me the chance to take flying lessons if I would promote my experience on the air. I took him up on his proposition and took flying lessons from Russ Paschke with a couple of hours with Bill Deblonk and Gary Underland. I still have my log book in my desk. In total I put in 21 hours, soloed in 14 hours and that’s where my flying experience ended. There was an insurance issue dictated by our radio station insurer plus I was starting a family. When Glenn’s generous offer expired, these two issues plus the cost of obtaining my private license was just too much for my budget to handle. But it was a good experience that I won’t forget.
Remember the
driving range?
Do you remember the driving range that was located on the south edge of the airport? The range was originally the project of Earl Bruhn, who eventually became the Athletic Director at OHS and his partner, Les Spitzak. Bruhn, along with his daughters, ran the driving range in the early 60’s. It was eventually purchased by Don Reigel, Photo News publisher, who turned it over to his sons to run. The land was leased from the city of Owatonna.
Remembering
first class hockey
tournaments
When Dudley Otto began coaching the OHS boy’s hockey team, it was his dream from the beginning to have Owatonna host a first-class tournament during the holiday break. He envisioned attracting some of the finest high school hockey teams in the state. It quickly became one of the classiest tournaments in the state attracting Twin City teams as well as teams from northern Minnesota. I remember Roseau entering the tourney and bussed to Owatonna in a snowstorm. The Owatonna Blue Line Club sponsored the tournament. With Otto at the helm, activities for the teams and their coaches were numerous. The Blue Line Club paid for rooms at the Holiday Inn for participating teams. A free afternoon movie was arranged at the State Theater for team members to enjoy in the off-time. Our radio station, KRFO, sponsored a breakfast for all the coaches and we broadcast live interviews with coaches. There would be after-game gatherings for visiting coaches and staffs. We all reserved three days of nothing but hockey.
Unfortunately, the Owatonna sponsored Holiday Classic went by the wayside after Otto left coaching. But for years it was one of the winter sports highlights in Owatonna.
Deadline for
SCHS bus tour
February 13 is the deadline to sign up for the Steele County Historical Society’s “Day Away Bus Tour” on March 5. The group will spend the day exploring the Native American exhibit at the History Center in St. Paul, lunch, and a visit to the new Bell Museum followed by a daylight visit to the stars at the planetarium. Reservations to include meal selection can be made through the History Center at 451-1420. All inclusive price is $75.00 for members and $85.00 for non-members.
Long-time OPD
officer retires
Yesterday was the last day on the job or Owatonna police officer Sgt. Robbie Kniefel who has served our police department for 23 plus years. He began as a patrol officer in 1997, was assigned to investigations in 2001 and promoted to detective corporal in 2003. In 2004, Robbie was named the Investigator of the Year by the Minnesota Sex Crime Investigator Association. In 2008, Robbie was promoted to the rank of patrol sergeant and has remained in that capacity since. He was previously a field training officer, field training coordinator and most recently the reserve officer unit coordinator. In his tenure, Rob has received two formal commendations and numerous notes of appreciation and thanks.
Former Mayor suffers
fall and broken hip
My former neighbor on 13th St. N.E. and former Mayor of Owatonna Pete Connor, broke a bone in his hip after falling while shoveling his driveway. He is now at KODA undergoing physical therapy. Drop him a card at 2255 N.W.30th St.
Chili cookoff tonight
You’re invited to attend the 16th annual Andrew Lawrence Memorial Chili Cookoff tonight at the Owatonna Armory. Tickets will be available at the door and proceeds benefit the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund.
2021 fair slogan
suggestions
Have a slogan idea for the 2021 Steele County Free Fair? Next year marks the 150th anniversary of the fair which should inspire some clever themes. Submit your suggestion at the fair office or at Box 650, Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Inne Towne memories
The Kahler Corporation Inne Towne Motel was located at the corner of Vine and Oak where the new dollar store is now located. Remember dining in the Wheel and Lantern Room with the piano bar playing favorites? I remember interviewing Liz Meixner, who was a fixture at the motel. Liz began working at the Inne Towne as a waitress. She was employed at the Kahler Corporation motel for all but six years of a 30-year career. She also worked three years each at the Scotch Hearth in Owatonna and the Whispering Pines in Ellendale from 1975 to 1981. Liz started at the Inne Towne as a food waitress and then a cocktail waitress in the bar then known as the Hubcap Pub. She eventually became manager at the restaurant in 1981. Remember the names of folks who worked there? Waitresses included Aggie Bestler, Anita Hanson, Emma Mellum, Ruth Pelinka, and Dottie Lundberg. Art Holland was a long-time cook. Bartenders included Don Wesely, Bob Coulter, Myron Buelow, Dave Pike and Ken Radel. Lots of entertainers played in the piano bar including Julie Duane from St. Louis, Dan Smith of Medford, Earl Beals from Owatonna, Irene Drentlau from Dundas, Noreen Jensen from Ellendale and Joe Kahnke of Owatonna.
Gail Thompson
reception tomorrow
Meet OHS grad Gail Thompson, whose artistic works entitled “The Color of Joy”, will be shown at the Owatonna Arts Center. A reception for Gail will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Arts Center.
Joke of the week
We hosted a dinner party for family far and wide and everyone was encouraged to bring their children as well. All during dinner, my four-year-old niece stared at me sitting across from her. The girl could hardly eat her food while staring. I checked my shirt for spots, felt my face for food, patted my hair in place but nothing stopped her from staring at me. I tried my best to just ignore her but finally it was too much for me. I finally asked her, “Why are you staring at me?” Everyone at the table had noticed her behavior and the table went quiet for her response. My little niece said, “I wanna see how you drink like a fish!”