OWATONNA — Dawn Ritter from Begin Again: Health & Wellbeing is sponsoring Back-to-Life Workshop: Navigating Our Transitions in collaboration with Shelley (Wolfgram) Sánchez and Jill (Nowak) Johns, both graduates from OHS in 1993. This 3-hour workshop is designed to create space for women to support each other through life’s transitions.
Whether it’s a career change, a health issue, a death in the family, or a new school year, nearly all women are experiencing transitions in their lives. Rather than avoiding these changes and the emotions that come with them, participants will gain awareness of the pivot points on their journey through life and learn the tools to successfully navigate through these transitions. By the end of this workshop, participants will have: awareness of their specific life transitions; an increased understanding of the emotional impact of their transitions; and the tools to help them move with their transitions.
Participants will gather at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Heidi’s Clubhouse in Faribault and the workshop conclude at noon. Light refreshments will be served and participants will have an opportunity to visit vendor tables before or after the workshop. Everyone looking to navigate life’s transitions is encouraged to attend.
“We hope that this will be the first of many workshops focused on health and wellbeing,” said Dawn Ritter, owner of Begin Again: Health & Wellbeing. “We want to help people in the community explore healthy ways to navigate life’s transitions, including surrounding themselves with a community of support.”
“I am excited to partner with Dawn and Jill to bring this workshop to the women of Southern Minnesota,” said Shelley Sánchez, currently of Savage, Minnesota. “I have used these tools and techniques to help myself navigate through life’s changes and I look forward to sharing them with others.”
Shelley (Wolfgram) Sánchez is a creative strategist and a lifelong explorer who refuses to be defined by any one box. Shelley has applied her award-winning leadership style, creativity, and passion for helping people to her career in healthcare for the past 20+ years.
Jill (Nowak) Johns is an effervescent bundle of creative energy. As a recovering corporate executive, breast cancer survivor, and mother of four, she empowers burnt-out and stressed-out women to transition from life by default to life by design. She is the co-host of The Pause Button 2.0 podcast, the owner/founder of Space To Thrive (a mindfulness resource and retreat center) and the lead coach/consultant at Jill Johns International.
Dawn Ritter is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Integrative Health and Wellness Coach. As a nurse, she knows that addressing health concerns is an individual process. Health promotion and addressing the underlying causes of illness provides opportunity for the body to heal. In her business, Begin Again: Health & Wellbeing LLC, Dawn provides a nurturing environment to reach personal goals for wellness, support ongoing health promotion, and heal the cause of illness. Her philosophy is to promote opportunities for growth and healing!
Visit the Eventbrite website at www.Transitions.Eventbrite.com for workshop details.