Community Pathways Truck to Trunk serves families in need

Community Pathways staff and volunteers along with Owatonna police officers, volunteer reserve officers and Explorers at the Truck to Trunk event Feb. 18. (Photo courtesy of Community Pathways)

Community Pathways staff and volunteers along with Owatonna police officers, volunteer reserve officers and Explorers partnered together for the fourth Truck to Trunk event held Feb. 18 at the Steele County Fairgrounds. The eight volunteering officers managed the traffic and loaded boxes of food that served 1,200 families. Unfortunately, food ran out faster than had been anticipated.

Those in need and currently dealing with food insecurity should contact Community Pathways of Steele County at 507-455-2991 to see if they qualify for its programs and services. Continue to watch for future Truck to Trunk events.

