OWATONNA — A girl, Melia Nicole Lutz, was born on Aug. 2, 2019 at the Owatonna Hospital to Helen Sell and Trevor Lutz. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
BIRTHS: Melia Nicole Lutz
