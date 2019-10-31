STEELE — Let’s Smile, Inc. is honored to receive a $15,000 grant from Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation to work toward providing oral health care to all Minnesotans.
Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation is investing in South East Minnesota to help children grow up healthy and improve the quality of life. The generous grant of $15,000 awarded to Let’s Smile, Inc. will help spread more happy smiles by supporting the delivery of oral health education, clinical preventive dental services, and treatment to vulnerable children and teens in our South East Minnesota communities.
Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation lives out their vision by providing resources that will make lasting improvements in the oral health of Minnesotans. They support public and nonprofit organizations to identify and implement solutions that address specific problems. They direct funds to organizations and initiatives that promote overall health through access to oral health education and services.
Let’s Smile, Inc. enhances the dental profession in Minnesota by utilizing collaborative dental hygienists. The licensed and professional dental staff provides a full range of clinical preventive dental services in non-traditional dental settings. Let’s Smile, Inc. travels throughout SE Minnesota to 25 school based dental clinics in Steele, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Rice, Waseca, and Winona counties. Let’s Smile, Inc. also takes appointments at the Steele County Clothes Line which is a community organization. The goal is to increase access to clinical preventive dental services to children and adolescents with Minnesota Health Care Plans (MHCP) or no dental insurance due to financial hardships.
Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation is founded on the belief that everyone deserves a healthy smile. In 2009, Delta Dental of Minnesota’s parent organization sold a company and used 100 percent of the proceeds to establish and fund the Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to improve the wellbeing of Minnesotans through oral health. To date, the foundation has invested more than $35 million to expand prevention and care, reaching more than 1 million people to promote healthy smiles statewide.