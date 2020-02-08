Welcome to 2020! It’s always hard to think about baseball this time of year when the temps are below freezing and there is snow on our ball fields. However, registration night is right around the corner and the 2020 baseball season will be here soon! The in-person baseball registration for current 2nd through 8th graders will be held on Monday, Feb. 24. Online registration will be available prior to that date, but we highly encourage everyone to attend registration night in order to try on uniforms and gather additional information about the upcoming season. You can access online registration at https://www.owatonnabaseball.com/registration (Minor League online registration for U11-U14 is available now and Little League online registration for grades 2nd-4th will be available Feb. 20). Check out the Little League/ Minor League sections of our newsletter for more information. We look forward to seeing you all there!
Our Little League (2nd through 5th grade) is applying to become part of the Junior Twins program again in 2020. Last season we finished our final year of a three-year grant that the Bullpen Club received from the Twins Community Fund. This relationship with the Twins has been fantastic for our baseball program, and their contributions have helped promote and grow our Little League. We want as many kids as possible playing this great game of baseball, and with all the options kids have to participate in different summer activities, it can be challenging to keep their baseball interest at a high level. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our program in 2020!
The Minor League (5th through 8th grade) program went through some successful changes last season that we are looking to keep for 2020. Our Baseball Academy program was moved to earlier in the season (early June) and we also added back the U14 kids to this program. The Baseball Academy is included in your registration costs and is an excellent way to get additional practice time with our high school coaches. See the Baseball Academy section for more information and dates/times for your player’s age group. Also last season, we incorporated “practice facilitators” who helped our teams better prepare for pre-game drills and routines which helped all our teams in treating the pregame as extra practice time throughout the season. Lastly, we assigned a Board Rep for each team last season who acted as a point of contact for anyone on the team to call/email with questions/ concerns throughout the season. This was a great avenue of communication between parents and board members and we will continue this in 2020.
The Bullpen Club is always looking for ways to improve our baseball program, and that can’t be done without our Bullpen Club Board members. I want to thank each of them for their year-round efforts and continued commitment to making our baseball programs better every season. Each board member plays a vital role in helping to provide a great baseball experience for our players and parents. If you’re interested in becoming part of our Board, please feel free to email me (jasonallensheehan@gmail.com) or reach out to another board member.
Lastly, a huge thank you to all of our partners and sponsors. Without them, our youth baseball programs in Owatonna would not exist. They help to reduce our program costs and allow us to develop new opportunities/programs for our youth, and keep our facilities in great shape. Please help spread the word and encourage others to participate in baseball through the Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club. We hope to see all of you at the ball fields this summer, and if you know someone who works with one of our sponsors, please thank them for supporting Owatonna baseball.