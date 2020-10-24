Popeye, with all his muscles and strengths, was a comic hero and I wanted to be just like him. However, that meant I needed to learn to like spinach. It wasn’t easy, but now it is one of my favorite vegetables. This salad is a good supper starter and good for learning to like spinach.

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

2 cups fresh spinach, coarsely shredded with the tough stems clipped

1/2 cup strawberries, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon red (or sweet) onion, finely chopped

Dressing

1/2 cup milk vegetable oil

1/4 cup cider vinegar(alternative: white wine)

Mix the spinach, strawberries and onion thoroughly but gently. Refrigerate the undressed salad before serving. Mix the dressing ingredients thoroughly and chill. When ready to serve, dress the spinach mix lightly. Do not over dress.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments