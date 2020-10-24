Popeye, with all his muscles and strengths, was a comic hero and I wanted to be just like him. However, that meant I needed to learn to like spinach. It wasn’t easy, but now it is one of my favorite vegetables. This salad is a good supper starter and good for learning to like spinach.
Spinach and Strawberry Salad
2 cups fresh spinach, coarsely shredded with the tough stems clipped
1/2 cup strawberries, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon red (or sweet) onion, finely chopped
Dressing
1/2 cup milk vegetable oil
1/4 cup cider vinegar(alternative: white wine)
Mix the spinach, strawberries and onion thoroughly but gently. Refrigerate the undressed salad before serving. Mix the dressing ingredients thoroughly and chill. When ready to serve, dress the spinach mix lightly. Do not over dress.