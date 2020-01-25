Most of us drive by the Central Co-Op Oil Company on North Cedar without giving thought about the history of this long time Owatonna business. Gary Mohr, who served as manager of the co-op from 2001 to 2005 provided me with the history of the start of this co-op.
The start of Central Cooperative came on February 2, 1922, when the Steele County Farm Bureau appointed a committee of three (A.P. Bartch, John A. Hartle and N.P. Grass) whose charge it was to investigate the Cottonwood Oil Company of Cottonwood, Mn., which was formed as a Cooperative Oil Co. in June of 1921. It was the first of its kind in the state. The committee liked what they saw of the success of the company and thought this idea would work in Steele County if the farmers would lend their support, rather than supporting the eight filling stations that were in the area at the time. A public meeting was held on February 15, with a representative of the Cottonwood Oil Company presenting their experiences. The sentiment was very positive that Steele County should try to establish a Cooperative Oil Company. A vote was taken which resulted in 102 in favor of the idea and one against. Nine people were elected to serve as temporary directors to explore the idea. They decided that the best way to sell subscriptions was to ask volunteers to personally visit as many people as possible in each township. They also decided to call the organization the Central Cooperative Oil Association.
On February 18, the directors met with an attorney, who presented articles for the Association. He was directed to draw up By-Laws as well. A bank was chosen, and two applications were discussed for the position of Manager. The board offered the first Manager position to Mr. M.J. Parcher. They also discussed how they would hire truck drivers to deliver fuel and kerosene.
On March 29, 1922, there were so many rumors about this new co-op that a stockholders meeting was called where it was reported that 359 shares of stock had been issued at $30.00 per share. A recess was called and when called back to order it was reported that 21 more shares had been sold. This was more than enough for a successful drive and for the co-op to get started.
Beginning of business
The co-op began its business primarily as a bulk gasoline and fuel delivery company. Gradually added to the service were lubricants, service stations, tires and batteries, farm tire services, propane and in later years agronomy products and services were added.
Managers
Parcher served as Manager for nine months. There were 11 more managers of the company including L. Klima (1923), Charles Grabarkiewcz (1923-1925), Art Christianson (1925-1946), Herbert Schley (1946-1954), Lawrence Locke (1954-1962), George Otten (1962-1964), Claude Grandrey (1964-1968), Marvin Stockstead (1968-1972), Maynard Bakken (1972-2001), and Gary Mohr (2001-2005). In 2005, Central Co-Op merged with Cannon Valley Co-Op in Northfield to create Central Valley Co-Op. Mohr managed Central Valley until 2016 when they merged with WFS to create Central Farm Service.
First annual meeting
At the first annual meeting of the co-op on January 15, 1923, the members elected a permanent board of nine members. They were A.P. Bartsch (chair), William Whalen (vice chair), Henry Hartle (secretary), William Crickmore, James Brady Jr., F.H. Bartels, F.H. Joesting, Anton Stancl and Julius Voelker. A.P. Bartsch went on to serve as chair for 30 years until 1952. Only nine others served as chairmen or President of the Board for Central Co-Op. They were Charles Baker (1953-1957), Harold Symes (1958), Luverne Wilker (1959), Henry Zimmerman (1960), Fred D. Scholljegerdes (1961-1965), Gordon Hanson (1966-1970), Don Starks (1971-1974), C.D. Hosfield (1975-2002), and Dave Seykora (2003-2005). Seykora went on to serve as Board Chair for Central Valley Co-Op until 2015. In total, 76 men and women served as directors in the 93-year history of Central Cooperative. One woman who served as a director was Lisa Dunn who served for eight years from 1998-2005.
Other points of interest
• Claude Grandprey, nicknamed “Shorty” managed the company for five years until 1964. He had managed the Blooming Prairie station and business since 1930 and was very involved in the management of the co-op.
• The co-op was present at the 1922 Steele County Fair to promote lubricating oils.
• At the November 1922 board meeting, the board asked for the manager’s resignation. They also discussed buying a sleigh for the purpose of making more sales calls to sell stock.
• The first annual meeting was held at the Palace Theatre in Owatonna on January 15, 1923.
• The second manager, Mr. L. Klima, was hired in February, 1923, and served for three months before resigning for health reasons. The third manager, Charles Grabarkiewcz, was hired in May.
• The second annual meeting was held on January 21, 1924. The books for the organization were audited by Merle Allen, a commercial teacher at Owatonna High School. The board recommended that a seven percent rebate be paid on the $87,440 of sales for 1923.
• January, 1925: A decision was made to connect with the new Owatonna power plant for light and power.
• October, 1925: The manager resigned immediately and a fourth manager, Art Christenson, was hired.
• January, 1927: The board approved the idea of placing a bulk station in Blooming Prairie if they could sell at least 100 shares of stock there which they did. They decided to purchase the Wiger Oil Co. of Blooming Prairie, which included a service station.
• April, 1930: The board accepted a bid to build a building for greasing and washing vehicles and for an office. This is located at the service station on North Cedar where it is today. It was built at a cost of $7,430 and was finished by July.
• January 20, 1941: The annual meeting was held at the State Theatre, with more than 1,000 people in attendance.
• In January, 1950, a bulk fuel driver employed by the co-op was elected to serve as a director by the members. At the next board meeting, the directors voted 8 to 1 that an employee could not serve as a director. This sparked a controversy that included meetings with an attorney, a petition from the shareholders calling for a special meeting to remove some directors. That meeting was held with 582 registered voters. All board members were retained and the one open seat caused by the employee being removed from the board was filled. The employee that wanted to serve on the board was relieved of his duties as an employee due to his actions that were detrimental to the welfare of the organization.
• 1952: A new station was built at a new site in Blooming Prairie (where it stands today) for a total cost of about $41,000.
• 1953: A new office and warehouse was built at the Owatonna station (the current office site today) at a total cost of about $24,5000.
1973: Central Co-Op got into the fertilizer business, taking over a fertilizer plant in Medford from the Farmer’s Union.
1975: A fertilizer plant was built in Blooming Prairie.
Relay later this year
September 26 is this year’s date for the annual Relay for Life. Yes, that’s later than the traditional mid-summer date for the cancer event. The committee hopes that the September event will attract more participants without dealing with the mid-summer heat that occurred last year.
The location of the Relay will remain on the fairgrounds but will be moved to Fair Square Park and the beer garden where the silent auction will be held. Some of the barns on the former location will be in use that weekend.
Owatonna attorney named finalist for judgeship
Owatonna Attorney Joel Eaton is one of three candidates for the Governor’s consideration to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable John T. Cajacob and will be chambered at Faribault in Rice County. Eaton is an attorney in Owatonna where he works as a sole practitioner primarily in areas of criminal defense and family law.
Business women seeking nominations for 2020 Woman of Achievement
The Owatonna Business Women is now seeking nominations for the 48th Annual Woman of Achievement Award. The awards luncheon is set for Friday, March 13th at the Owatonna Country Club. Nominations are due Jan. 27. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased now at the OBW website, OwatonnaBusinessWomen.wildapricot.org. Current or upcoming college students can apply for one of the many OBW scholarships. Applications are due January 31.
Lots happened in Owatonna in 2019
The year 2019 was bustling with activity in Owatonna. Here’s a listing of new business locations and expansions provided by the Chamber of Commerce: New: Edward D. Jones, John Havelka & Jeff Hall at 143 W. Bridge; New: Travel Leaders located at 111 North Cedar (formerly Cedar Travel); New: 111 Vine apartments; New: Westbrack Marketing now re-located to Owatonna Area Business Development Center; New: K-9 Dog Grooming, 328 W. Bridge; New: Unique Abilities in Home Services, 129 W. Broadway; New: Music Space of Owatonna, 116 No Cedar; New: Foster Bail Bonds, 135 W. Main; New: Lake Place Real Estate, 135 W. Main; New: Sterling Home, 324 No. Cedar; New: Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 No. Walnut; Relocation: Spherion, 134 E. Vine; Expansion: Patterson, Hoversten and Berg 150 W. Park Square.
A real Owatonna cheerleader!
Congratulations to Kaye Fransen, named as the Ambassador of the Year at the recent Chamber of Commerce annual dinner.
Community meal locations
Did you know? There are three locations where free meals are available each week in Owatonna. Tuesdays: St. Vincent’s Table, St. Joseph Parish, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Wednesdays: Bethel Community Supper, Bethel Church, 5:00-6:00 pm.; Sundays: Meals of Hope, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5:00-6:15 p.m., call the church office at 451-4520 before noon on Fridays to arrange for a free ride.
Ideas for 2021 fair slogan
The Steele County Free Fair is seeking suggestions for the theme for the 2021 fair. This will be the 150th anniversary for the fair which should inspire some clever themes. Submit your suggestions for a theme to SCFF, Box 650, Owatonna, Mn. or stop by the fair office.
Andrew Lawrence Memorial chili cookoff coming
The 16th annual Andrew Lawrence Memorial Chili Cookoff competition will be held Saturday, February 1 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. Over 40 different chilies will be featured. There are still a few spots left if you wish to enter a chili. Contact Bill Lawrence at 390-2210. Tickets are now available at K.C. Hall, Costa’s, Owatonna Shoe and Kottke’s. Proceeds benefit the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Weekend Bold & Cold activities
Here’s the schedule of weekend activities in Owatonna’s Bold & Cold winter fest:
Saturday (today)
11:00 a.m.: Adult Snow Volleyball Tournament at Lava Burgers
10:00-noon: Fat Bike/Hok Ski Demo at Kaplan’s Woods
2:00-4:00 p.m.: 2020 iGames, 2:00-4:00 P.M. at West Hills Social Commons (formerly Sr. Place)
4:30-6:00 p.m.: Free tennis at West Hills Tennis Center
6:00-8:00 p.m.: Rock on Ice at Morehouse Park
Sunday
2:30-4:30: Ice fishing at Lake Kohlmeier
Read around the world
Pre-school to third graders and their parents are invited to attend a “Read Around the World” event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna next Saturday, February 1, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Owatonna Public Library. The event will feature six celebrity readers reading their favorite children’s books and telling about the importance of reading in their occupations. Each child will be able to select a book to take home and the event concludes with milk and cookies. This annual Kiwanis event encourages children to value and explore books with the encouragement of their parents, teachers and community leaders.
Joke of the week
My husband was standing nude looking in the bedroom mirror. He was not happy with what he saw and said to me, “I look old, fat and ugly. I really need you to pay me a compliment.” I replied, “Your eyesight’s damn near perfect.” That’s when the fight started.
Finally, a man said to his wife one day, “I don’t know how you can be so stupid and so beautiful all at the same time.” The wife responded, “Allow me to explain. God made me beautiful so you would be attracted to me. He made me stupid so I would be attracted to you!”