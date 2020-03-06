Did you know that bone is a dynamic moving structure that undergoes constant remodeling throughout a person’s span of life? As a person places repeated stress on a bone it adapts and reshapes slightly to respond to the mechanical stresses. Research observes that spinal bone strength decreases with age, specifically beyond the age of 40. This can lead to postural changes as well as compression fractures in the spine if not addressed.
Osteoporosis is characterized by low bone mass and structural deterioration to the tissue of the bone. There are two different types of osteoporosis: type I and type II. Type I is bone loss independent of any other disease, whereas type II is associated with either a disease or treatment for a known disease. To determine if you or a loved one has osteoporosis, there are various tests which are available, including but not limited to ultrasonography, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) and quantitative computed tomography (QCT).
Another way to identify a person with osteoporosis is by physical appearance. For instance, thoracic kyphosis (an increased curvature in the upper back) is clinically associated with osteoporosis but it can be associated with osteoarthritis as well. For people with osteoporosis, thoracic kyphosis can be detrimental, causing danger when performing normal daily activities. Strategies to avoid spinal flexion need to be applied to a person’s body mechanics specifically when they have the diagnosis of osteoporosis.
There are various actions you can take to slow down the process and build bone health including pharmacological, nutritional, and exercise. At In Touch Physical Therapy, we specialize in assisting those with osteoporosis, specifically helping people exercise in a safe and healthy manner. One way is to provide you with exercises which avoid thoracic flexion including stretching, strengthening and improving overall mobility.
Some activities include chair rises where you breathe in and tap your foot down on the floor and then breathe out as you stand up. Another exercise is laying on your back either on the ground or bed with your knees bent and feet flat. You then tighten your stomach muscles and lift one leg off the ground at a time in a marching pattern. A final common exercise you can do is, while standing, you can reach up toward the ceiling and lean back slightly, ensuring you lift your chest up as you do so. There are many more exercises you or a loved one can perform to assist in improving osteoporosis outcomes.
