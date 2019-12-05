PARK AND REC: Winter fun!

As the temperatures start to drop and with one snowfall behind us already, the Parks and Recreation department is getting ready to provide you with some recreational opportunities this winter.
The Park and Rec crew will start grooming cross country ski trails once we have enough snow on the ground! Owatonna’s cross-country ski trails run on Brooktree Golf Course upper and lower nine from Morehouse to Kaplan’s and throughout Kaplan’s Woods. If you do not have skis of your own, they are available for rent at the Warsinski Chalet. Check our website and Facebook page for the Chalet opening date. If you’re not ready to give cross country skiing a try, keep in mind that the Park & Rec department keeps all hard surface trails clear during the winter. This makes it easy for you to continue your walks or runs on your Owatonna trails during the winter.
The Warsinski rinks located in Morehouse Park are the only supervised skating rinks in Owatonna. The Chalet, a large warming house complete with cross country ski and skate rentals and food concessions, is located at the west end of School Street. If you like something more action-packed than open skating, join in one of the hockey games which you’re sure to find. The Chalet offers hockey stick rentals and skate helpers for the beginner skater! Family bonfires are held across the river every Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.; you can bring s’more supplies, hotdogs or just warm up around the fire before hitting the ice again. Rink hours are noon-9:30 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturdays, holidays and school vacation days, and 3-9 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Schedule is subject to change due to weather and ice conditions. You can check our Facebook page and website for all closing information.
Owatonna Winter Weekend Out, part of the Bold and Cold Winter Festival: Jan. 24-26
We’ve got a fun-filled, snow fun, weekend planned! Look at the weekend’s activities and like our page on Facebook to stay updated on the weekend’s activities.
Friday, Jan. 24 activities include:
• Free Admission to West Hills Fitness Center from 5-7 p.m. The gym, walking track, cardio room, and weight room will be open for free use.
• Family Open Swim at the Owatonna Middle School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for $2 per person. Family Open Swim is an opportunity for families to come and enjoy swim time together. During this time there will be 2 lifeguards on duty and the diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with lifejackets must always be within arm’s reach of a parent.
Saturday, Jan. 25 activities include:
• Adult Snow Volleyball Tournament at Lava Burgers at 11 a.m. Trade in your shorts and tanks for thermals and hats and play in our Adult Snow Volleyball Tournament! Teams of up to 6 players (minimum of 4), co-rec or women’s teams, can sign up. There is a $30 entry fee per team. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places! Look for registration to begin in December.
• Fat Bike and Hok Ski Demo by Straight River Sports at Kaplan’s Woods from 10 a.m. – noon. They'll have everything you need to try out these unique winter activities.
• 2020 iGames from 2-4 p.m. at the West Hills Social Commons. Grab a friend or family member for an afternoon of games for all ages. We will have Wii bowling and tennis, bags and billiards set up.
• Free Tennis from 4:30-6 p.m. at West Hills Tennis Center. Stop in for some casual play and to hit with the Tennis Pro, Colan Surratt. Space is limited.
Rock on Ice at Morehouse from 6-8 p.m. Music, lights, fun...we’ll be Rockin on Ice! Bring the whole family down, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy a night skating to the music!
Sunday, Jan. 26 activities include:
Family Ice Fishing at Lake Kohlmier from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Join us on Lake Kohlmier for an afternoon of ice fishing. Limited equipment and bait will be provided. Holes will be pre-drilled for fishing. This is a free event for everyone to attend. Look for more information to come. Backup date is Feb. 9 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Bold & Cold – Owatonna’s Winter Festival, Jan. 22 - Jan. 26, 2020
Why not be BOLD during the coldest month of winter and come out and experience the COLD at our Annual Bold & Cold Winter Festival in Owatonna, Minnesota! Event activities include a Medallion Hunt, Ice fishing, Ice Skating, Snow Volleyball, Winter Crazy Days, a Snow Sculpture Competition, and more. For more information on the festival and events visit: www.boldcoldowatonna.com