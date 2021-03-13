PARK AND REC: River Spring Water Park

As it begins to get warmer and warmer, I can’t help but think about summer at River Springs Water Park! I know I’m getting a little bit ahead of myself, but I’m sure I am not the only one that can’t wait for the endless hours of sunshine. Our season passes have been a huge hit over the years and we hope that continues into our 2021 season! Season passes include access to River Springs Water Park for general open swim, lap swim, tiny tot time, water walking, and water aerobics. Family season passes along with individual season passes are available for purchase. This year all season passes are available for purchase online through our Parks and Recreation website and the in-person option is still available at the Parks and Recreation Office, however purchasing online or over the phone is strongly encouraged.
River Springs Water Park Season Passes
Season passes can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office as well as at River Springs during the Water Park season. An ID card will be issued to you for unlimited access during lap swim, water walking, morning and afternoon water aerobics, tiny tot time, and open swim. Cost is $85 for an individual season pass or $180 for a family season pass. The family pass includes three people, but additional members can be added for $20 each.
Family Season Pass Requirements
• A household consisting of up to two adults (parents or legal guardians only) and their dependent children.
• Family members must all live in the same household
• Only those individuals in the immediate family can be included on the family season pass.
• Dependents include children 22 years old and under if they are a full time student in college; otherwise, an individual season pass is required. (College ID will be needed for proof of enrollment)
River Springs Water Park – Groups and Birthday Parties outings
Do you have a large group outing, company picnic or birthday party coming up? Don’t forget, River Springs offers discount admission rates to large groups and company picnics who pre-register two weeks or more in advance and we also have birthday party packages to fit the needs of any size of party. Reserve your event today by calling River Springs Water Park.
Lifeguarding
We at Owatonna Parks and Recreation are looking for you to become a certified lifeguard! Over the next four months Owatonna Parks and Recreation will be offering four Lifeguard Training Classes, just in time for our summer aquatic season. City of Owatonna offers a $150 reimbursement if you become a certified American Red Cross Lifeguard and work for the city for at least three months.
How do I Become a Lifeguard?
Take one of Owatonna Parks and Recreation Lifeguard Training Classes this Spring or Summer. All lifeguard training candidates must be able to meet the following lifeguard training pre-requisites to register for any lifeguard training classes:
1. Be 15 years old by the end of the class.
2. Be able to continuously swim 300 meters using the front crawl and/or breast stroke.
3. Be able to swim 20 yards, pick up a 10-pound brick from 10 feet of water and return it back 20 yards using only a kick, holding the brick with 2 hands on the chest.
4. Be able to tread water with no hands for two minutes.
Upcoming Lifeguard Training Classes
All classes are currently open for registration on the Owatonna Parks and Recreation website.
• March 22-26 (All days 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• April 24-27 (24th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 25th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 27th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• May 8-11 (8th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 9th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m, 11th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• June 14-18 (All days 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Spring Registration 2 — March 10-18
• Soccer
• Swimming Lessons
Registration can be completed online beginning at 7 a.m., over the phone at 507-444-4321, or in person at the Park and Rec office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Scholarship recipients may complete and online scholarship form and call 507-444-4321 to register over the phone, or register in person.
Adult Softball – Registration Now Open
We are now taking registrations for Adult Softball! Men’s and Co-Rec leagues are available. You can find season information on our online catalog on our website under Adult Activities. The process of registering a team and paying a player fee is a little different this year. To register a team, visit our online catalog, follow the instructions under the Account Setup tab if you need to create your account. Sign up and pay for your team online, under Adult Activities. You can also sign up and pay in person at the Park and Rec Office. The team registration deadline is March 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Registration for water aerobics is now open. Registration can be made over the phone by calling 507-774-7105 or by registering online. Cost is $15 per week for a three-day class or $10 per week for a two day class. Visit the West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center website for available classes.
Now Hiring
We are now hiring for a variety of seasonal positions. Many different duties and flexible hours available! Visit the city of Owatonna’s website and click on Employment for information and to apply.