Community Bank Owatonna has created a new low-interest loan program, Community Investment Loans.
The loans are designed to assist local businesses and farmers. These entrepreneurs must continue to operate, grow, and expand, even as the pandemic adversely affects them. As Owatonna’s only locally owned community bank, CBO plays a key role in supporting local businesses and farmers, both when times are good and when they are challenging.
“Congress continues to put partisan politics ahead of helping the American small business and farmer succeed,” said CBO President/CEO Tim Kluender. “Much needed additional economic stimulus is being held up in Washington, DC for purely political reasons. Our politicians may be failing to act, but our bank is ready and willing to step in, do the right thing, and help our local community.”
The program offers a 1.95% interest rate fixed for the first year, with the rate adjusting to float daily with the Wall Street Journal prime rate (currently 3.25%) following the first 12 months.
Community Investment Loans are available to any local business and farmer, no matter where they bank.
“As a community bank, we have a vested interest in the success of our local businesses and farmers,” Kluender said. “We developed this loan program to help them continue to succeed despite the challenging economic conditions. Even in these difficult times we have money available to lend, and we look forward to doing just that.”
Contact 507-455-2265 or www.cbowatonna.co for more information.