<&firstgraph>This dish is easily multiplied for a large gathering or buffet. The ham dish keeps well for a few days in a refrigerator. The kids like this menu too!
Menu
<&firstgraph>Ham and Potato Au Gratin
<&firstgraph>Green Pea Salad
<&firstgraph>Buttered Carrots
<&firstgraph>Dinner Rolls
<&firstgraph>Apple Hill Cake
Green Pea Salad<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>1 cup fresh or just thawed peas
<&firstgraph>1/2 cup celery, chopped
<&firstgraph>1/2 cup lettuce, shredded (iceberg is okay)
<&firstgraph>1 tablespoon roasted red pepper, finely chopped
<&firstgraph>Mix and dress with mayonnaise with a bit of lemon or lime juice to liven it up. Salt and pepper to your taste and refrigerate until serving.
Ham and Potato Au Gratin<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>1/2 pound sliced deli ham
<&firstgraph>2 pounds potato, peeled and sliced as thick as the ham (reds, gold, or russets, your choice)
<&firstgraph>2 cups béchemel sauce or cheesy white sauce
<&firstgraph>1 cup bread crumb, seasoned with pepper, your favorite dried herb, and olive oil
<&firstgraph>1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Butter a casserole dish and cover the bottom with a little of the sauce. Shingle a double layer of potatoes and top with a single layer of ham. Repeat until all of the ham and potatoes are used. It doesn’t matter what ends up on top.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Pour sauce evenly over the casserole as filled. If it looks a bit dry, add milk.
Sprinkle the prepared bread crumbs over all.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Cover and bake 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove the cover and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, for about 15 minutes. This is done when the dish reached 170 degrees or more. Serve hot!
Buttered Carrots<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>1 1/2 cup carrots, peeled and sliced
<&firstgraph>1 tablespoon butter
in a sauce pan, add the carrots with enough water to cover and bring to a boil. When cooked, drain the water. Add the butter to the carrots and shake them a bit to fully glaze with the butter. Of course, serve hit.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Get some fresh dinner rolls from your favorite bakery.
Apple Hill Cake<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>2 cups sugar
<&firstgraph>1/2 cup vegetable oil
<&firstgraph>2 eggs, beaten
<&firstgraph>4 cups apples, diced
<&firstgraph>2 cups flour
<&firstgraph>1 teaspoon salt
<&firstgraph>2 tablespoons cinnamon
<&firstgraph>1 tablespoon nutmeg
<&firstgraph>2 tablespoons baking soda
<&firstgraph>1 cup walnut pieces
<&firstgraph>2 tablespoons vanilla
<&firstgraph>Combine the sugar, oil, eggs and apples. Sift the dry ingredients and add to the apple mixture. Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan and add the cake mixtures, spreading evenly. Bake for about an hour in a 350 degree oven.