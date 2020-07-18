<&firstgraph>This week I share with you the story of what has become known as ‘The Marathon Mommies’. I have never been a runner myself, but I know there is a lot of dedication to the sport by all who participate in it.
<&firstgraph>Most serious runners have a goal in mind and work toward that goal with hours of diligent training. My daughter trained for and participated in Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth. Same story goes for three women from Owatonna who chose to persevere and complete their own marathon in Owatonna after training for participation in Grandma’s Marathon. Unfortunately, COVID 19 forced cancellation of the event.
<&firstgraph>Imagine that you have spent hours training and working diligently toward a goal you have set for yourself which was running a marathon. With that cancellation, the question remains: do you stop training and move on or do you persevere, complete your training and run it anyway?
<&firstgraph>The three women, Maeve Cashman Jensen, Jenny Cashman and Tasheena Cooke<&firstgraph>, were training for Grandma’s Marathon which is held in Duluth the third Saturday in June every year since 1977. It’s more than just a 26.2 mile run along the scenic North Shore. It’s a time where roughly 9,000 runners become running buddies and build each other up. Runners have the option to run the full marathon (26.2 miles), a half marathon (13.1 miles), or a 5k (3.1 miles).
<&firstgraph>Cooke has been running for years. This year would have marked completion of her second full marathon. Maeve and Jenny continued to run throughout the winter with nothing slowing them down. They ran shorter distances during the week and longer on the weekends while using Yak Tracks on their shoes through ice and snow.
<&firstgraph>When the COVID restrictions arose, these amazing women knew they weren’t going to let it stop them from achieving their goal they worked so hard for. Instead, they continued their training as Grandma’s offered the ability to compete virtually.
<&firstgraph>Upon learning of the cancelling of Grandma’s Marathon they canceled their hotel reservations in Duluth. Jenny Cashman began designing a route around Owatonna. Both women in the trio teamed up with Cooke and later Caitlyn Bartsch<&firstgraph>. They asked all their family and friends to come out and support them on the special day of their marathon run around Owatonna. They asked other runners if they wanted to join.
Overwhelming support
The ladies became overwhelmed by the outgoing support from family and friends. The running group of three grew. Five women completed the full marathon: Caitlyn Bartsch, Jenny Cashman, Jody Souba, Maeve Cashman Jensen and Tasheena Cooke. Ali Gibs biked along the entire route. Other runners who joined for several miles included: Amy Vincelli, Sufferer, Brianna Loop, Jennifer Johnson, Kris Feichtinger, Molly Titchenal, Stephanie Busho, and Tina Kasper. Sam Miller<&firstgraph> also biked along the way.
A beautiful day for the run
<&firstgraph>The weather on the morning of their special day, June 20, 2020, the same day as Grandma’s Marathon was to be held, was amazingly beautiful, one only a runner could dream of. Temperatures in the 60’s and overcast. Friends and family drove along the route holding signs up, creating drink stations, and cheering them on. Starting time was 6:35 a.m. The three crossed the finish line between 11:00 and 11:30 with family and friends there to greet them and hold out the commemorative finish line tape made of toilet paper, to remember this quarantine run.
<&firstgraph>Maeve Cashman Jensen is an RN at the Owatonna Hospital, Jenny Cashman is kitchen manager at the Servicemen’s Club in Blooming Prairie, Tasheena Cooke coaches the girl’s track team at the Owatonna Middle School and is a volunteer girl’s cross-country coach at the high school. This year marked Tasheena’s completion of her second full marathon.
Remembering past fairs
<&firstgraph>There will be no Steele County Free Fair this year. In the next few columns, I’ll write some memorabilia about the fair and fairs past just to keep this great event in our minds. So, here we go:
<&firstgraph>• There are over 100 volunteer superintendents that help produce the fair each year. Seventeen board members meet monthly to plan the fair. Plans were finalized for this year when the decision was made to cancel the fair due to COVID 19. Board members pay? $1.00 per meeting, same as in 1918.
<&firstgraph>• Remember the steam train at the fair? The whistle was literally audible in all sections of town. It ran in a circle in the area of the current Fair Square Park in the 50’s and 60’s. The tracks were left down all year.
<&firstgraph>• The 1943 SCFF was cancelled because of WWII. Gas shortages meant exhibits, entertainment and the carnival couldn’t get to the fair. Up to now it was the only SCFF to be canceled. Even during the polio outbreak the fair went on as scheduled. In 1874, the Steele County Free Fair was held only one day because of a grasshopper invasion.
<&firstgraph>• In 1906, the fair was held in downtown Owatonna and the big thrill was the “Slide of Life” that sent fairgoers from the courthouse grounds to Central Park.
<&firstgraph>• The longest continual vendor at the fair is Burke’s Taffy. The taffy stand usually sits on the fairgrounds by the Four Seasons Arena two to three weeks before the fair. In the old days, Art Burke would come to town and head down to Bill Klemmer’s<&firstgraph> machine shop so that Bill could make new parts for his taffy-pulling machine. This would have been the 78th year Burke’s Taffy would be at the fair.
<&firstgraph>• Everyone goes to the Tom Thumb Donuts stand. When they first began selling donuts at our fair they sold for ten cents a bag.
<&firstgraph>• One of the highlights of the fair for years was the watch drop, sponsored by Kottke Jewelers in Owatonna. Ted Ringhofer<&firstgraph> would fly his plane over the fairgrounds. The watch would be dropped from the plane. This was a famous attraction for several years until one year the watch dropped on the roof of the beer garden. Brave fairgoers would find ways to climb up to the roof to retrieve the watch. In fear of someone getting hurt, the attraction was curtailed.
<&firstgraph>• The Aurora Food Stand is the only sit-down diner on the fairgrounds. In the 60’s and early 70’s, the Knights of Columbus ran a diner along Elm Street in front of the Four Seasons Arena. Duke Randall<&firstgraph> was the head chef. One day of fair week he served turkey and dressing. He used to save all of the crispy dressing from the sides of the pan for me.
<&firstgraph>• Armond Rezac played at the fair for over 50 years. The Sauter-Rezac combo featuring Armond and Chuck Sauter<&firstgraph> played every night in the beer garden, which was located about where the auto museum is now.
<&firstgraph>• The FFA Barnyard was started in 1968.
<&firstgraph>• A seven-inch rainfall during fair week, 2007, flooded the fairgrounds. Outdoor activities for the night ground to a halt including the entertainment on two outdoor stages.
<&firstgraph>• The first Demolition Derby was held at the fair in 1967 and still draws the biggest grandstand crowd.
Junk Food eating contest
Oh yes! There was the ‘Junk Food Eating Contest’. I’m not sure of the year but all attorneys and office staff of the Ruth/Schreiner law firm were involved. I don’t remember who came up with the idea but it was an event that we could banter about on the radio. The contest took place at our KRFO tent. There were very simple rules. Participants were allowed $10.00 to purchase the worst combinations of junk food that represented anti-health, anti-wellness and anti-good nutrition. Judging was based on originality and grossness and EVERYTHING had to be purchased and eaten at the fair. When it was all over the judges announced a tie between attorneys Scott Schreiner and Shaun Floerke<&firstgraph>. Schreiner’s concoction included a Taco Burrito with French Fried Onions, mini donuts and cotton candy all inside. Floerke submitted a chocolate dipped corn dog, and a strawberry malt with cheese curds inside topped by a Shish Kabob. This was a one-time event. A second one was never held.
<&firstgraph>More fair memories next week.
A story of Merle Gasner’s quarter
Anyone who knew Merle Gasner<&firstgraph> knew of his flipping quarters with anyone who approached him. I did it many times when he was having coffee at the Kitchen restaurant. Merle had a special quarter that he used for the flip and even offered to “kiss ya” if he won. I lost many quarters to Merle but never received a kiss.
<&firstgraph>Merle carried his special quarter in his pants pocket every day. When Mary Krippner owned and operated the Kitchen, Merle actually left his prized quarter in the pocket of his pants that he brought to Frank Gorman’s Cleaners. It was Bev Gorman’s job to check pockets of pants that were turned in for dry cleaning and one day, Merle brought this pair of pants to Gorman Cleaners. In checking the pockets of the pants, Bev found that Merle had left his quarter in his pocket. Knowing that Merle used the Kitchen as his headquarters for flipping with those challenging him, Frank brought the quarter to Mary Krippner to do with it what she wanted. Mary decided to put something sticky on the back of the quarter, attach a pin to it, and then pin the quarter on her uniform. For two weeks Merle didn’t recognize the quarter Mary was wearing until one day he looked at it closely and realized it was his flipping quarter. Mary said, “I knew by the look on his face that he recognized the coin.” He didn’t say anything, but that afternoon, Sheriff Bud Coufal<&firstgraph> came to the restaurant and presented Mary with a warrant for her arrest for carrying a stolen coin. The whole episode brought on lots of laughs from everyone in the Kitchen. Merle eventually got his quarter back and I assume Mary and Frank Gorman were forgiven for the prank!
Krazy Daze plans
<&firstgraph>Due to the pandemic, Krazy Daze next weekend will look a bit different. There will be no food around Central Park, however the Elks Lodge will offer their famous Reubens for take out or eat-in all three days from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Stores will offer their bargains for the three days individually as they have in the past.
Remembering Tom Walsh
I was saddened by the death this past Monday of my friend, Tom Walsh. Tom passed away at age 100. He loved Owatonna, married a Steele County girl (Martha Wesely), was a co-founder of the Owatonna airport (along with Glen Degner and Joe Dulak<&firstgraph>), flew Josten’s Lear Jet for 10 years and also offered his own plane for charter service. He never forgot me and Mary and was a great fan of my radio career. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Another author
Last week I wrote about the book written by Maggie Dixon of Owatonna. This week I am writing about a former Owatonnan, now living in Moorhead Mn., who has written another spiritual book. Kim Larson, a 1982 OHS grad and daughter of Joel and Janice Jensen and granddaughter of Don Bruno<&firstgraph> introduces you to her book ‘Unraveling Fairy Tales: Learning to Live Happily Ever After Bible Study Book’. Kim writes, “God wants us to live abundant, productive, and happy lives. Yet it’s not always easy when we live in an imperfect, sin-ravaged world. How is happily ever after possible?”
<&firstgraph>Kim has always loved writing She worked 23 years in mortgage lending as a loan officer until Feb., 2020 when she was laid off due to the recession. Her dream was to write full time and this was her chance to achieve that dream. She took three writing classes at a local college and started a local writing group in 2012. “I cut my teeth writing a young adult novel (Stop Mr Ryden) about a girl with a prophetic gift that solves a mystery at her school. Then I wrote a new adult novel (A Book of Remembrance) about a young woman who sacrifices her dream of marriage to take care of her estranged mother with Alzheimer’s. In 2016, I finally wrote the first draft of this Bible Study” The book is available at the Little Professor Book Store in Owatonna.
Tenney observes 90th
July 7 marked the 90th birthday of Roger Tenney<&firstgraph>. He celebrated with family. Belated cards can be sent to 10601 Lyndale Ave. So., Bloomington, Minn. 55420.
Notes
<&firstgraph>Did you know? The former Park Place apartment complex has now been re-named “Bridgewater”. Several of the residents who were displaced by the internal improvements are now returning to their apartments.
<&firstgraph>The annual Owatonna Arts Center sponsored “Secret Garden” tour will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets are still available from the Arts Center for $12.00. Tickets tomorrow, the day of the tour, are $15.00. Come to the Arts Center to pick up your list and addresses of the gardens.
Joke of the week
<&firstgraph>This is known as “The Ball Story”. An old cowboy walks into the barbershop for a shave and haircut and he tells the barber he can’t get all his whiskers off because his cheeks are wrinkled from age. The barber gets a little wooden ball from a cup on the shelf and tells the old cowboy to put it inside his cheek to spread out the skin. When he’s finished, the old cowboy tells the barber that was the cleanest shave he’s had in years! But, he wanted to know what would have happened if he had swallowed the little ball? The barber replied, “Just bring it back in a couple of days like everyone else does.” SO,THERE YOU HAVE IT!