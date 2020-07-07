Youth 1st receives donation from Cashwise BBQ Rib Fundraiser, supports Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund

Youth 1st, a non-profit organization headquartered in Owatonna, Minnesota recently received a donation from Cashwise Foods in Owatonna. The proceeds were generated from the annual Youth 1st Baseball and BBQ fundraiser held June 11-12. Keith Ramm, Store Director for Cashwise in Owatonna, presented a check for $5,160 to Mark Arjes, Founder and Director of Youth 1st. The mission of Youth 1st is to connect Conduct, Character and Community to youth activity programs, reclaiming the role that youth sports plays in kids’ development.
“Cashwise is a great community partner and we appreciate all the support that Keith, Troy and the staff give us each year through the BBQ rib fundraisers.” said Mark Arjes of Youth 1st. “Our lunch delivery to local businesses continue to grow and a special thanks to Daikin Applied in Owatonna for including all their lunch shifts, it made this the most successful event to date! Additionally, we want to thank Advantage Cabinets, Community Bank Owatonna, House Chevrolet, Jaguar Communications, KOWZ/KRUE radio, Noble RV, Profinium, Terry’s Repair, U.S. Bank, Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh and United Prairie Bank for supporting us through their delivery orders. Finally, a huge thank you to our awesome volunteers: Tony Schwichtenberg, Steve Arnold, David Allard, Dean Smith, Tim Bachtle, Rich Will of KRFO Radio, Darcie Swedin, Lori Palmer, Drake Simonson, Scott Pierce, Sarah Escamilla and Carol Belmore for their time on the serving line and as delivery drivers. We can’t run the fundraiser without them.”
“Daikin is grateful to play a role in the success of the Youth 1st fundraiser, allowing us to support families locally through the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund. We’re hopeful it will help to further the Youth 1st mission for kids to be active, build relationships and develop into the best version of themselves. On behalf of all 1800 Daikin employees in Minnesota, we appreciate the opportunity to create a positive impact on our local communities.” said Alexander Prieve of Daikin.
According to Arjes, Youth 1st committed a portion of this year’s proceeds to support the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. “Owatonna Parks and Recreation has been a Youth 1st partner since 2010 and we believe that Park and Recreation programs will be in even higher demand as families conserve resources due to the economic impact of the pandemic. We want to support Parks and Recreation programming and local youth participation across the board by contributing to the Youth Scholarship Fund.” Arjes presented members of the Scholarship Committee with a check for $550. Scholarship committee members Dan Gorman, Sue Schroeder, Sean Hughes, Angie Malo and Judd Dingman also volunteered during the fundraiser.
Youth 1st held a baseball themed prize drawing from all names entered through food purchases over the two-day event. Shery Kline and Jeffrey Jones won tailgate grills, donated by Target in Owatonna that also included meat gift cards from Cashwise. Youth 1st thanks everyone who supported the fundraiser through their purchase of BBQ Ribs and Meals.