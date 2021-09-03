To the editor:
On behalf of the Owatonna Community Band, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for another wonderful summer concert season as we celebrate our 45th year in existence. We were so incredibly happy to be back safely making music together this year. We are truly grateful for the incredible support from our amazing community.
Special thanks to Owatonna Park & Rec and the Steele County Free Fair for their support and funding to keep our organization going. Thank you to Trinity Lutheran Church for generously offering their space for us to rehearse COVID-safe. Thank you to our talented directors: Pete Guenther, Ethan Wightkin and Amy Wightkin. And thank you to everyone in the community — dedicated volunteers, members and fans — who support our musical endeavors.
Music is a lifelong and universal language. We love sharing that and performing for our incredible community!
Amy Vincelli
Owatonna