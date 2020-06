Ambassadors from Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism visited Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic at its new location, 215 18th Street SE, Owatonna, with a ribbon cutting celebrating its continued success and investment in Owatonna. Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic offers gentle chiropractic care, massage, acupuncture and rehabilitation therapies. Dr. Darren Roemhildt has been in practice for over 24 years, is active in his profession and is a member of the American Chiropractic Association and the Minnesota Chiropractic Association. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism)