OWATONNA — VFW Auxiliary Post #3723 have named Lileigh Nguyen as this year’s Voice of Democracy essay contest winner.
This year’s essay theme was “What Makes America Great”. She placed first at the local level and District levels. She represented VFW Auxiliary District 1 at the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen State Banquet at the Minneapolis Marriott Hotel on Jan. 18, where she received 4th place at the state level for her essay.
Lileigh is currently a freshman at Owatonna High School and is the daughter of Nghi and Cindy Radel Nguyen and granddaughter of Sonja Radel and the late Ken Radel.