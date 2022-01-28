Personal safety is the theme for the Feb. 3 meeting of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna to be held at 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. Those interested are invited to attend.
The speaker is Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele. There will be a question and answer period after his prepared remarks.
Sheriff Thiele was re-elected to his third term in November 2018. He is a 1985 graduate of Owatonna High School and received his AAS in law enforcement from Hibbing Technical College.
He began his career as a police officer in Madison, SD. He was the SWAT team commander, a firearms instructor, field training officer, defensive tactics instructor and a member of the critical incident response team and was active in the community. He was named the 1997 South Dakota Peace Officer of the Year.
He returned to Minnesota in 1997 after accepting a position as a deputy with the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office. In 1999, he accepted the Chief of Police position in Truman, MN. He completed the Minnesota Chief Law Enforcement Officer (CLEO) Academy.
In 2003, he accepted a position as a Steele County deputy and was promoted to sergeant in 2006. He was first elected sheriff in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He was named Peace Officer of the Year by the Exchange Club of Steele County in 2018.
He has been successful in obtaining grants and other funding opportunities. He found a Thompson machine gun that had been assigned to the Sheriff’s Department in the 1930s that had been being collecting dust for decades in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center. Working with the ATF, he was allowed to sell it to a private collector for $37,500.
“It was a win-win for the sheriff’s office,” he said. “The proceeds bought a squad car and the buyer placed the gun behind glass, not on the street.”
Chairing the February tea committee is LeAnn Fynbo. She is being assisted by Mary Overlee Olson, Audrey Parker, Barb Wiese, Carol Zetah and Jean Zinter.