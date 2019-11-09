I’ve been in many, many baseball dugouts over the years. It’s not hard to lose track of what’s happening across the field in the middle of a game. A chain-link fence might just as well be a cinder block wall. Losing sight of the other team can lead to some unintentional hurt feelings—especially in one-sided games. A team’s enthusiasm in victory can come across as callous and arrogant. A losing team in their disappointment and frustration can be perceived as hostile and mean-spirited.
As a coach, I’ve spent a lot of time reminding kids time and again that “on any given day, any given team can beat any other team” (a paraphrase of former NFL commissioner Bert Bell). With that in mind, I remind my players not to get too high on their horse when the score is in our favor and not to scrape too far down into the barrel when we’re losing because you never know when the roles will be reversed. Treat the opposing team with respect…no matter what. They deserve to be treated with dignity regardless of what end of the score they occupy.
I remind them—especially young ballplayers—that they are playing against future teammates—a regular reminder from Jeff Elstad when we coached our sons’ football team. As they move on in life, they will find themselves on a team, a committee, or a jobsite working with the same people they are currently opposing. In the long run, we’re all in this together. (Thank you “High School Musical.”). Actions in the heat of a game might damage a future teammate’s success.
In a time of divided communities, states, and a divided nation, we spend a lot of time looking with disdain across fields, saying things that are hurtful, mean-spirited, and (sometimes) untrue. This happens in the heat of an argument, contention over an election, and, now, in the aftermath of a community’s decision. Yes, there is space for celebration as well as disappointment immediately following a vote as contentious as the recent year of referendum discussions, but extensive gloating and lingering sour grapes are not good looks for anyone.
Long before there were school referenda, political parties, and elections, there were neighbors—brothers and sisters united by a common bond of humanity. Jesus called us to be neighbors and to love one another in the same way that God first loved us. This is who we are as people of faith. We are teammates in the Gospel. I pray that our community leans into that identity in these days where we find it easy to divide into our various versions of “Us” and “Them.”