Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna will host an Open Table Event on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 4-7 p.m.
The menu will include chicken noodle soup or chili, fresh bread, a cookie, and coffee provided by Straight River Coffee. Signs will direct guests as to where they will order and food will be brought curbside.
Cost is a free will donation. Those unable to attend who still wish to make a donation may send a check to PO Box 118 Owatonna, MN 55060 or donate through PayPal at rachelslight.org or Venmo @Rachel-Light-14.