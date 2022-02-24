Todd Ulrich’s career with the Owatonna Fire Department will end this Monday, February 28. Forty years ago in 1982, Ulrich was working at OTC when Kevin Dillemuth, an on-call volunteer suggested that Todd apply for the position of resident sleeper at the fire department. After being interviewed, he was hired by Fire Chief Frank Anderson. He was assigned badge number 9626, a number that has stayed with him all 40 years. Todd was single at the time and sleeping at the fire hall as a ‘paid on-call’ fire fighter worked well for him. He served the fire department in that capacity for the first 19 years. In 2001 Todd became a full-time Fire Equipment Operator. He had been promoted to Fire Commander in 2019.
Notable fires
Serving with the fire department for 40 years brings about memories of several major fires that Todd remembers, including the Red Owl fire, the IFP fire, Owatonna Canning Co. fire, three airplane crashes and the Tonna Hotel fire. He clearly remembers his first fire call. It was a hog barn fire on the Lawrence Wilker farm near Meriden.
Training
Forty years ago, training for firefighters was much less than it is today according to Ulrich. “Today those wishing to become firefighters must undergo 40 hours of training before stepping on a truck. Training today is intense. The hours of training required and the time involved is why fire departments all over the country are challenged in reaching the numbers of fire fighters they desire. The City of Owatonna is well covered with a total staff of 29.”
Preventative inspections lead to low fires
Todd is proud of the inspection program that has been developed by the fire department. I mentioned to him that it seems that today major fire numbers are low in Owatonna. “Many are not aware of the number of fire inspections that take place in Owatonna. Those inspections result in low numbers of major fires in our city,” Todd said.
Well known fire fighters
There are not too many Owatonna firefighters who have logged 40 years of service but there are many who Todd worked with on the fire department team for many years. You’ll recognize many of them: Frank Anderson, Paul Illg, Ron Hanson, Ken Bloomenrader, “Guts” Anderson, Ron Heman, Bill Sorenson, Stan Salisbury, Myron Walter, Kevin Boettcher, Mel Busho, Kevin Sedivy, Korey Kamholz, Bruce Thomas, Marly Kath and Kelly Hanson.
Thank you Todd Ulrich for your service to Owatonna and enjoy a well-deserved retirement! Monday morning, after working this weekend, badge number 9626 will sign off for the final time after 40 years!
Members of the public are welcome at a reception for Todd on March 5 from 7-10 at the Elks Club in Owatonna.
BPW Woman of Achievement nominees
The nominees for the Woman of Achievement Award to be given by the Business and Professional Women of Owatonna have been announced. They include Peng Olson, Jennifer Copeland, Rhonda Guthier, Tanya Paley and Sarah Struss. Betsy Lindgren will be presented the Lifetime Achievement Award. Annie Granlund has been named this year’s Young Careerist. The dinner will be held March 19 at 6 p.m. at the Country Club.
Remembering the Red Bull departure
Yesterday was the anniversary date when Owatonna said ‘farewell’ to its mobilized units of the 135th Infantry. The unit was known as ‘The Red Bull Division’ and its members were leaving for a year of field training at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana. A throng of close to 2000 milled about the special train which had stopped at Union station on Front Street to watch the soldiers depart. It was a sharp, cold, February night. The Elks band played lively marches and patriotic songs. Members of the American Legion Post and the Elks Lodge led the farewell parade from the downtown armory to the train station. The train of three baggage and three kitchen cars, ten tourist Pullmans and one standard Pullman traveled by way of Chicago, Memphis and Shreveport to reach the camp.
The platoon sergeant was Joe Racek of Owatonna who vividly remembered the day. “We marched them over to the train. Families were crying, the boys were crying. Guys were crawling out the train windows to get that last kiss from their girlfriends or family members. It was quite an historical event.
Bird count report
You may have seen the report of the Christmas Bird Count as submitted by Darryl Hill, but here’s a quick review: This year 4,685 birds were counted which was about the average of 4,603 birds. Fifty different species were seen, which was above average. There were 110 counters participating tis year with 96 feeder counters at their homes and 14 people driving or walking away from their homes.
No new species were seen this year according to Hill. Over the 50 years of counting the birds for the Audubon Society the Owatonna count has identified 107 different species. The largest number of birds that have been seen in one year was in 1998 when 8,430 birds were sighted.
Prairie birds were way down and game birds included fewer Ring-Necked Pheasants (18) and Wild turkeys (13). On the other hand, more Northern Cardinals were seen (167) and there were more Mallards counted. (426)
This year there were 11 first-time counters. They were Olivia Bartkey, Wayne Busho, Ezra Erickson, Angie Iserman, David and Kathy Jensen, Diane Kuckenbecker, Loleta and Richard Schaefer, Neil Slifka and Scott Smith.
Anniversary counters were (5 years) Cheryl Boettcher, Tom and Stephanie Shea, Howard Smith. (10 years) Ken Hendrickson, Marilyn Nash, Jim Oberg, Richard Svoboda, Cathy Torrey. (14 years) Lee Kostelecky (15 years), Diane Kaplan (20 years), Dennis Ebeling, (25).
LTO post-secondary scholarship
Little Theatre of Owatonna is proud to announce it is seeking eligible candidates for its sixteenth Sarah Foreman Memorial Post-Secondary Scholarship. The scholarship is meant to recognize and support the post-secondary education of a current Steele County resident or a previous (prior to 2022) graduate of a Steele County high school whose career plans, studies and/or participation in theatre distinguish him/her and support further theatre involvement. It was established s a memorial to long-time LTO member Sarah Foreman who died in 2006. Over 30 years she directed 18 shows and served on the LTO Board for three separate terms.
For applications, see the LTO website at littletheatreofowatonna.org/to0scholarships or from high school counselors. Deadline for applications is June 3.
Joke of the week
A man said to his wife, “I don’t know how you can be so stupid and so beautiful all at the same time.” The wife responded, “Allow me to explain. God made me beautiful so you would be attracted to me. God made me stupid so I would be attracted to you!” So there you have it!