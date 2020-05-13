The following local students were awarded degrees from the Minnesota State University, Mankato following their spring 2020 semester:
Beatrice Michaud, Leah Schiefert (Magna Cum Laude), and Abby Wayne of Blooming Prairie.
Ella Blaisdell, Mateya Nagel and Adam Younge of Dodge Center.
John Cole of Ellendale.
Cassandra Borwege (Cum Laude), Arianna Olson (Magna Cum Laude), Spencer Velzke and Wyatt Volkmann of Medford.
Kennedi Alstead, Thomas Bendorf, Amanda Betters, Larissa Blong, Jenna Bogen (Cum Laude), Erik Borchert, Michael Brein, Jacob Delesha, Patrick Flynn (Cum Laude)Jacob Harrison, Taylor Hedberg (Cum Laude), Brianna Huston, Janessa Jandt, Jordan Julian (Magna Cum Laude), Nathan Kaffine, Tara Lammers, Elisabeth Lester, Alexandra Mayer (Magna Cum Laude), Evan Moe, Ghulam Mohammad, Mariam Omar (Summa Cum Laude), Madison Peglow, Nicholas Raichle, Megan Schultz, Matthew Summer, Benjamin Swanson, Natalie Thomas, Allyson Thoreson, Madison Thurnau (Magna Cum Laude), Agnieszka Wasylkowska, Krystal Webinger, and Rachel Williamson of Owatonna.
This spring’s graduates celebrated through a special website that launched Saturday, May 9, the day on which the University’s three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each graduate also received personalized URL video messages by email on May 9, and “commencement-in-a-box” packages were shipped to each graduate the week before graduation.