The Exchange Club of Owatonna recently celebrated its 68th year as an Exchange Club. During the celebration, club member awards were given out for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. According to the Exchange Club:
The “Exchangite Hall of Fame” was awarded to Jack Reuvers. Jack has been a faithful and outstanding member of the Exchange Club for 42 years. He is always present and gives countless hours to make the club and community a better place to live.
The “Exchangite of the Year” for outstanding and dedicated service to Exchange and Community went to Jennifer Copeland. Jen is the chairperson of the Youth of the Month/Year program. This year has been challenging with school being distant learning, zooming, and in-person meetings and Jen did an excellent job of connecting with the students.
The “Exchange Strong” award was awarded to Jeanette Clawson. Jeanette’s willingness to serve and strengthen the club during difficult times by sharing her leadership skills and commitment was admired by her fellow members and leaders.
Sharon Klein received the “Outstanding Mentor” award. Sharon is the “go to” person for her knowledge and guidance of her fellow Exchangite members. Sharon dedicates her service to her club and her community and makes a wonderful mentor.