Saturday, Oct 02
DAV of Minnesota Chapter #20: All-Service Veteran Picnic • 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Alexander Park, 1814 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Various veteran services and support organizations. Family friendly, bouncy house, games, food, music and BYOB.
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Friends of Rice Lake State Park — Rummage Sale • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., A.F. Reding Environmental Education Building, 1546 58th ST. SW., Owatonna. Building is four miles south of HyVee, 1/2 mile west — follow signs.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Ellendale Fall Festival • 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Come visit Ellendale for the 2nd annual Fall Festival! Visit main street businesses, check out local vendors & snag some delicious food & treats. Runs along 5th Avenue W going through Ellendale.
50 years of Octoberfest • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 815 E University St., Owatonna. Event will be held outside under the canopy and feature painted pumpkins, pecans, plants and a variety table. Masks are requested and social distancing observed. Proceeds to: The Steele County Habitat for Humanity and local church missions.
Miner’s Outdoor & Rec 20 year celebration • 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Miner’s Outdoors, Hwy 218 S, Blooming Prairie.
Southern Steele County cemetery tour • 1-4 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Program will be hosted by Nancy Vaillancourt. The tour group will visit several cemeteries in rural Steele County. Light refreshments will be provided.
Purse Bingo & beer garden • 3 p.m., RJ’S on 5th Ave Bar & Grill, 217 5th Ave, Ellendale. Ellendale Community Action Group to host Designer Purse Bingo and beer garden behind RJ’s Bar & Grill. Tickets are $30 in advance by emailing ellendalecommunityactiongroup@gmail.com or by stopping at Floors 4 U, otherwise they will be $40 at the door. There will be a stocked bar, food specials and entertainment in the evening sponsored by the Ellendale Fire Dept. Doors open at 3 p.m., Bingo starts at 3:30. Money raised will be used to fund a community digital sign.
Tavern’s 5 year anniversary • 3 p.m., Bridge Street Tavern, 137 W. Bridge St., Owatonna. Tavern will be offering drink and shot specials all day and night, as well as giving away gifts and swag. There will also be a few trip give-aways at the end of the night. DJ Harvey starts playing at 7 p.m.
Fred the Bear • 7-9 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Fred the Bear performs original songs and classic rock/country rock/alternative rock covers.
Branded at Reggie’s • 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Branded, Minnesota’s hottest country act, to perform.
Sunday, Oct 03
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Tuesday, Oct 05
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Owatonna Foundation Oktoberfest • 5-9 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Featured attraction: Brian Kaichle and his German band. Food will be available for purchase from Minnesota’s Original Brat Dogs, featuring Steve’s Meat Market Brats, and The Pretzel Wiz. Tickets include one beverage at MSB and are available at: Owatonnafoundation.org, Foundation office, Foundation trustees, Tri M Graphics, at the door (while supplies last).$10.
Wednesday, Oct 06
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, Oct 08
LIVE2LEAD • 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. This year features 5 speakers across industries and non-profits. Register at https://www.influencingforimpact.com/live2lead. Tickets include the simulcast, a workbook, snacks, lunch, networking, and a personal application plan. Single in-person tickets are $99, full table in-person tickets reserves a full 8-seat table just for $700 and 1/2 table in-person is 4 tickets for $366.
OHS Contracting Customer Appreciation Party • 1:30 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Featuring guest speaker John Kriesel. RSVP by Sept. 24 to csaxton@mohshomes.com.
OHS Homecoming parade • 1:30-2:30 p.m., Parade will begin at Elm ST & Park, end at Elm St. and School, Owatonna. Look for traditional North Cedar homecoming parade in 2022. Contact Sandra Justice at 507-676-7619 for any questions.
OHS Homecoming football game • 7-9 p.m., Owatonna High School, 333 East School St., Owatonna. Vs. Rochester JM.
Saturday, Oct 09
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Oct 10
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club Annual Meeting • 6 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Meeting is open to the public and can provide input and ask questions. Club is also looking to add new board members for this upcoming season.
Monday, Oct 11
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Brooktree Golf Course listening sessions • 9 a.m., Sign up for a listening session to help prepare for the 2022 golf season. Registration required; space is limited. Call 507-444-4321.
Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Veteran of Foreign Affairs, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Oct 12
Mental Health First Aid course • 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1054 Truman Ave., Owatonna. Course will be taught by Mary Beth Trembley, a psychiatric nurse from Mankato with over 30 years of experience in mental health. The course meets CEU criteria for most licensures. If interested, please contact Pastor Kirk Griebel at redeemerowatonna@outlook.com or 507-451-2720.90.00.
A Few Minutes to Feeling Good: The Link Between Gut Health and Brain Health • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic, 215 18th St SE, Owatonna. Join us for an educational presentation followed by a Q & A on the relationship between the health of digestive system and the health of your nervous system. Presented by: Dr. Robert Hanson, Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic with special guest: Tracy Bjerke, RDN, LD. Bjerke Nutrition and Wellness.