Recreation has always been a part of my life. I’ve enjoyed participating in organized recreation throughout my life, from playing sports in school to participating in various sports leagues as an adult. I also enjoy leisurely recreation and spend much of my free time hiking, biking, kayaking and being active outdoors as much as I can.
Recreation is beneficial for obvious reasons such as improving physical health, reducing stress, having fun, and increasing self-esteem. I have personally experienced these benefits of recreation; however, there is one benefit that I believe is more important than all of these: recreation brings people together! When my now 16-year-old daughter was in elementary school I met one of my best friends at my daughter’s Park and Rec volleyball games. My friend’s daughter was also participating in the program and we were both there, watching our daughters play. My friend introduced herself to me, we started talking and ever since then she has been a great friend of mine. The next time you’re at your child’s game or practice, put your phone away and get to know the person next to you, they might just end up becoming a new friend!
Another benefit of recreation is it makes you feel like a part of the community. After I finished college, I got a job in Fairmont, Minnesota. I moved there not knowing anyone. When I first moved there, I remember thinking I was just going to stay just for a short time and look for an opportunity in a larger town. I ended up joining a softball and volleyball team where I met new people while being able to participate in activities I enjoy doing. I only stayed in Fairmont for a couple of years but by the time I left I actually didn’t want to leave! I definitely felt different about the town from when I had first moved there; I felt a part of the community and it was hard leaving people I had gotten to know.
We should definitely look past the physical benefits of recreation, especially during this time; in a time when it seems like we are being torn apart, recreation is still bringing people together. The next time you’re watching your child play a sport, try talking to the person standing next to you; you never know when you’re going to meet your next great friend. Or, try signing up for one of our adult sports leagues and have some fun while meeting new people. I can attest that recreation can help improve the quality of your life in many ways!
Park and Rec Updates:
- Summer Registration: Registration begins May 3 for T-Ball, Mini Sluggers, Summer Camps, Track, Lacrosse, Hockey, & TR Friday Camp. Registration begins May 17 for Summer Swimming Lessons – Session 1 and Tennis. Visit our website for more information on each program and to register.
- Adopt-A-Park: Parks and Recreation has a new volunteer opportunity for you! Volunteering for the Adopt-A-Park is a chance to assist the Parks Department to maintain a clean, beautiful area and communicate any issues associated with a specific park, trail or open space. Any questions please contact Jesse Wilker (507-774-7086) or MJ Knudson (507-774-7364).
- Brooktree Golf Course: The Golf course is now open! Schedule your tee time on Brooktree’s website or call the Club House at 507-444-2467. The Broken Tee Restaurant is also open, you do not need to be a Brooktree member to enjoy the Broken Tee’s food on the best patio in town! Visit Brooktree’s website for more information on the course and restaurant.
- River Springs Water Park: Season passes are now available! Passes can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office. An ID card will be issued to you for unlimited access during lap swim, water walking, morning and afternoon water aerobics, tiny tot time, and open swim. Individual Season Pass: $85, Family Season Pass: Includes 3 people $180 ($20 for each additional person).
- Adult Bean Bag League: Grab a partner and sign up for our Adult Bean Bag League. Rec league plays Wednesday nights and competitive league plays Thursday nights. Just $20 per person and no equipment is needed!
