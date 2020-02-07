ROCHESTER — Thirteen hospitals across Mayo Clinic received star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for Overall Hospital Quality.
Six of the 13 hospitals earned five stars — the best score possible. The national average is 3 of 5 stars.
The star rating provides patients with information about multiple dimensions of quality in a single score. Star ratings are assigned based on a hospital's composite score of 51 quality metrics from Inpatient and Outpatient Quality Reporting programs.
"Congratulations to all Mayo Clinic hospitals that received excellent CMS star ratings," says Henry Ting, M.D., Mayo Clinic's chief value officer. "This award reflects the very best of Mayo Clinic's total commitment to patient care, the extraordinary depth and breadth of Mayo's medical practice, and the remarkable impact that each and every Mayo Clinic employee makes every day."
"We’re so proud of the commitment our staff have to providing the best care to our patients across all of our communities, and the CMS Overall Hospital Quality ratings offer one recognition of the hard work of so many every day,” says Bobbie Gostout, M.D., president, Mayo Clinic Health System. "All ten of our health system hospitals that meet ratings criteria ranked above the national average and received four and five stars, with our hospitals in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Menomonie, Wisconsin, receiving the top rank of five stars."