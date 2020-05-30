Menu

Chopped Salad

Roast Beef

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Nutty Green Beans

Dinner Rolls

Apple Pie

Those who request this menu refer to it as the “All American Menu”. It’s also a great party menu. Who doesn’t like roast beef and apple pie? This dinner serves 4

Chopped Salad

1 head of lettuce, shredded

1/4 cup celery, thinly sliced diagonaly

1/4 cup carrots, shredded

1/4 cup green onions, sliced (include some green stalk)

Your favorite bottled dressing

Mix it all together and keep chilled. Add the dressing when its ready to serve.

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Scrub and chunk enough red or gold potatoes (no need to peel them). Lightly coat them with vegetable oil and sprinkle them with lemon pepper seasoning.

Layer in a low rimmed roasting pan and place the pan in a 350 degree oven. Roast until the potatoes are tanned and easily pierced with a tooth pick. Shake the pan occasionally.

Nutty Green Beans

12 ounce package frozen green beans

1-2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped

Bring a sauce pan of water to a boil. Add the frozen beans and bring the water back to a boil. Drain the beans as the water returns to a full boil.

Melt the butter in a skillet and add the nuts. Cook and stir for about a minute or two, then add the drained beans and stir to coat. Keep hot.

Roast Beef

Trim the roast. Stab it a few times and insert garlic slivers. Rub the roast with an equal parts mixture of salt and pepper.

Place the roast in a roasting pan and cook in a 325 degree oven. Add about 1/4 inch water to the pan. Cover and roast for about 2 hours until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

When done, tent and wait about 10-15 minutes to serve.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments