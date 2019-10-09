Hy-Vee Dinner Class for 2 – Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.
Do you find it difficult to make a meal for just 2 people? Join Hy-Vee Nutritionist Tracy Bjerke in a hands-on cooking class. Tracy will provide a hands on class where participants will make the recipes and everyone in the group gets to try it. Register by Friday, Oct. 24. Cost is free for ALP members or $10 dollars for non-members.
Bunco
Bunco is starting at West Hills Social Commons. Bunco will meet the third Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the East Meeting room. Bunco is a fun and popular game that is played with dice and has a simple set of rules. Anyone is welcome to come and learn how to play this game.
Treasure Island – Wednesday, Oct. 16
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino. We will leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. We will depart the casino around 2:30 p.m. All travelers will receive $15 of free slot play and a $3 food voucher. This trip is limited to a maximum of 49 attendees. The trip certificate winner is drawn at 32. Registration deadline is Oct. 11 and non-members can begin registering on Oct. 7. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members and does not include a meal.
Ripcord – Ives Auditorium Wednesday, Oct. 23
Come see the play “Ripcord” at Ives Auditorium. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:15 a.m. When cantankerous Abby is forced to share her room in assisted living with endlessly chipper Marilyn, the two women make a seemingly harmless bet that quickly escalates into a hilarious game of practical jokes and one-upmanship, revealing hidden truths that neither wants exposed. A buffet lunch is included. This trip is limited to a maximum of 50 attendees. Registration deadline is Oct.9 and non-members can begin registering on Oct. 7. Cost is $59 for members or $74 for non-members.
Jack o’ Lantern Spectacular and Dinner – Oct. 30
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back for a 2nd year at the Minnesota Zoo. The trail features over 5,000 illuminated pumpkins of all different sizes, shapes and faces creatively carved and displayed from ground to tree-top. A variety of musical vignettes and fog make the perfect back drop for a special date night or family friendly fall outing. Guests will enjoy a dinner in the cities beforehand. This trip is limited to a maximum of 24 attendees. Registration deadline is Oct. 23 and non-members can begin registering on Oct. 16. Cost is $29 for members or $44 for non-members and does not include the meal. Departure time from the West Hills Social Commons is yet to be determined.
Treasure Island — Dec. 11
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino. We will leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. Departure from the casino will be around 2:30 p.m. All travelers will receive $15 of free slot play and a $3 food voucher. This trip is limited to a maximum of 49 attendees. The trip certificate winner is drawn at 32. Registration deadline is Dec. 6 and non-members can begin registering on Nov. 13. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members and does not include a meal.
Church Basement Ladies “Hark the Basement Ladies Sing” — Dec. 5
Come see the Church Basement ladies in the play “Hark the Basement Ladies Sing.” It is December 1960, and members of this rural community have gathered around their reel-to-reel tape player to record a special Christmas greeting for one of their boys serving overseas. As the ladies serve up coffee and cookies, the Pastor suffers from a case of stage fright, Mavis smuggles a piglet into the kitchen, a surprise visitor leaves Karin speechless, and the Widow Vivian Snustad gets caught in an embarrassing situation. Throughout it all, you are encouraged to sing along as Beverly Barsness bangs out Christmas carols on the old upright. So come “Fa La La” with the Church Basement Ladies as they deck their fellowship hall. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:15 a.m. This trip is limited to a maximum of 50 attendees. Registration deadline is Nov. 13 and non-members can begin registering on Oct. 23. Cost is $60 for members or $75 for non-members and includes a lunch buffet.
Rochester Holly Jolly Trolley Ride – Dec. 16
If this doesn’t get you in the holiday mood, nothing will. We will start by eating dinner in Rochester. Once everyone is done eating we will hop on the trolley decorated with holiday lights, garland, and wreaths. We will be stopping at Santa’s workshop and several other festive light displays. This is a 2 hour trolley ride. Beverages are welcome on the trolley. This trip is limited to a maximum of 32 attendees. Registration deadline is Dec. 3 and non members can begin registering on Nov. 13. Cost is $30 for members or $45 for non-members and does not include the cost of dinner.
Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Day Trippers Theater Bloomington, MN — Dec. 19
We all know the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his miraculous redemption on Christmas Eve, but what about Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s departed, doomed, and chained business partner? In this behind-the-scenes retelling of one of the most famous holiday stories of all time, join Marley and an annoying little sprite named Bogle as they set out on an impossible adventure to save Scrooge’s soul in this heartwarming play. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. This trip is limited to a maximum of 55 attendees. Registration deadline is Dec. 9 and non-members can begin registering on Nov. 13. Cost is $58 for members or $73 for non-members and includes a lunch buffet.
Flu Shot Clinic
Steele County Public Health will be offering a flu shot clinic on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the West Hills Social Commons from 9:30-11 a.m. If interested, please bring insurance cards and cash or check. If you have questions, please contact Steele County Public Health at 507-444-7650
NFL weekly pick ‘em
Pick the winner of each NFL game each week. Weekly points will be recorded and totaled at the end of the regular season. Participate for a chance to win a West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center or Adult Leisure Pursuits membership! You can either submit your picks online by going to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/686/Special-Events or by picking up a form at West Hills Social Commons of West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. There were 18 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,920 points. Second Place went to Deb DeCoux with 3,870 points. Third Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,820 points. Fourth Place went to Annie Matzke with 3,530 points. Fifth Place went to Yvonne Baker with 3,320 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 club bid. Deb DeCoux made a 10 no trump bid. Annie Matzke made a 10 no Trump bid.
An overall Flag Wavin First Place Prize goes to Fran Kubista. Flag Wavin First Place in honorable mentions go to Fran Kubista (again). An overall Flag Wavin Second Place Prize goes to Larson. Second Place Flag Wavin honorable mentions, in rank order goes to Dennis King, Shelly Malecha, Sue Wencl, and Dennis King (again). An overall Third Place Flag Wavin prize goes to Jerry Czarnowski, This place Flag Wavin honorable mentions in rank order go to Lester Trapp, Betty Mikeworth, Rosie Limberg, Mel Reineke and Bob Hardcopf.
An ongoing Howling Wolves congratulations continues to go to Roger Milbrath who, since March 31, 2017 (103 weeks) holds the prestigious All Time High Wholly Mammoth Award with a fantastic high score of 4,650. Frank Kubista came close to catching roger with her score of 4,620. Since March 31, Harlan Holzerland’s score remains at the all-time high in the retired 500 Happy Trails Hall of Fame with a score of 5,860.
“500” is played on Fridays from 8:40-11:15 a.m. at West Hills Social Commons. Some players come as early at 8 a.m. to practice. The weekly cash pay back and player donated treats as well as the end-of-the quarter prizes to the top three players add to the fun. All of this for a small fee of 5 cents. There is room for a maximum of 32 players.
Over the course of this 13 week quarter there was a total of 299 participants providing an average attendance of 23 players, with a high of 25 and a low of 21 players. The total quarterly payback to the players was $149.50. Fonzie Bear Awards were also acquired by some players.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Greg Louis
Pins Over Average Winners:
Game 1: Jerry Drevlow 254 (+45)
Game 2: Jim Gasner 215 (+57)
Game 3: Judy A. Johnson 193 (+34)
Series Total: Jerry Drevlow 668 (+41)
Split Conversions: Tom Eichten and Reuben Ebeling (each 3-10
HyVee Bowling Monday, Oct. 7
High games: Judy Harlickers 156 +65 and 133 +42. Murray Srock 246 +42, Arlene Gleason 158 +29, Kathy Honsey 156 +26, Sharon Allard 177 +39, Greg Posch 170 +28 twice, Jim Wolesky 175 +31 and Rod Fletcher 213 +31
Split Conversions: Jim Harlicker 3-10 twice, Denny Johnson 3-10 twice, Greg Louis 4-7-10, Judy Johnson 4-7-10, Jerry Drevlow 3-10 and Greg Posch 2-7 twice
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Sharon Allard, Chuck Newgard and Judy Harlicker
2nd game: Judy Harlicker, Murray Srock and Jim Wolesky and Rod Flether tied for third
3rd game: Judy Harlicker, Sharon Allard and Arlene Gleason
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome. If you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room, all participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do audition and being able to read music is a not a necessity. If you are interested call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Monday, Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 and 12 at 6 p.m.
Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m.