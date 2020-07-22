Construction crews will close Rose Street (County Highway 19) between Pine Avenue and Chestnut Avenue July 23 to complete pavement rehabilitation work at the railroad crossing. A detour will be posted using Pine Avenue, Cherry Street, and Chestnut Avenue.
The work at the railroad crossing is expected to take about four days. This work is part of the two-year project that has been rehabilitating the concrete pavement, constructing a roundabout, and updating sidewalks to comply with current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The project is expected to be finished in August.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.