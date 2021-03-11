Do you have an interest in the weather? Are you looking for a way to volunteer safely from home? Or how about a great family activity that provides an easy way for kids to get involved with science?
Volunteer as a rainfall monitor for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) coordinated through the state climatology office in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The network includes more than 20,000 volunteers nationwide who measure precipitation in their backyards using a standard 4-inch diameter rain gauge and submit their reports online.
Data provided by volunteers:
• verifies high rainfall totals after big events,
• provides critical information during flooding events,
• monitors drought conditions and
• provides needed guidance on Minnesota’s changing climate.
To become a Rainfall Monitor, you must:
• Have internet access to submit reports
• Purchase or provide a standard 4-inch rain gauge (discounts are available through CoCoRaHS)
• Complete online training on how to observe weather trends and how to submit precipitation and weather event reports online
Volunteers are particularly needed outside the immediate Twin Cities metro area.
For more info or to sign up:
• visit CoCoRaHS.org or contact State Climatologist Luigi Romolo at luigi.romolo@state.mn.us.
The website also includes lesson plans for STEM students and instructional videos for all participants.